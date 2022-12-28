Read full article on original website
Kentucky Sends Online Betting, Poker, and Fantasy Sports Bill to Senate House
House Bill 106 was introduced in the current legislative session on January 5. The bill received support from Kentucky State Representative in Lexington’s 88th District, Cherlynn Stevenson, Newport’s State Representative Rachel Roberts, and Derrick Graham, a dedicated House Representative since 2003. The Bill Could Bring 26 New Amendments.
Enduring Lawsuit on Arkansas’ Legends Resort and Casino License Close to an End
According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
OCCC Slapped DraftKings, Caesars, BetMGM with $150K Fines
The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) slapped three sportsbooks with a $150,000 fine each for violating the advertising rules related to sports gambling to send a clear message to the industry that it needs to abide by the rules. Compliance to Be Enforced. The state’s regulator took administrative action against...
Colorado: Total Sports Betting Handle Rose 4.9% In November 2022
That is the fourth handle that exceeds $500 million in Colorado in 31 months of legal sports wagering. On Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported that the said total handle signaled a 16.2% increase compared to the November 2021 handle of $475.4 million. October’s total handle amounted to $526.6 million.
Sports Betting Legalization Sits High on 2023 Missouri Agenda
Sports betting legalization is expected to be one of the highest priority topics for Missouri legislators during their annual session according to legislative leaders of both parties. High Public Interest. Missouri residents need to cross into neighboring Kansas or Illinois to place a wager on a sporting event but this...
New Hampshire Betting Handle Increases in November Hitting $93.1M
The regulatory body in charge of sports betting, the New Hampshire Lottery, has announced its latest report, outlining that November marked a strong month for retail and mobile sportsbooks in the state. November Sports Betting Handle Soars. In total, the combined retail and mobile betting handle in November hit $93,090,530....
Penn’s Barstool Sportsbook Conditionally Approved in Massachusetts
Barstool Sportsbook became the latest sportsbook to receive approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) for mobile sports betting operations for the upcoming mobile market launch in March. Mobile Sports Betting License Received. Penn Sports Interactive (PSI)’s Barstool Sportsbook received conditional preliminary approval for a temporary sports betting license this...
IGT Teamed with UBetOhio, Deployed PlaySports QuickBet Kiosks
Global supplier of gaming technology and solutions International Game Technology (IGT) announced it has signed an agreement with UBetOhio and deployed its PlaySports QuickBet Kiosks at restaurants and bars across Ohio. Betting Kiosks Just the First Step. Going live with the self-servicing betting kiosks via the agreement with Green Bear...
Indoor Smoking in Atlantic City Casinos Splits Worker Opinions
Although Unite Here Local 54 is the leading Atlantic City worker union, several other employee organizations have united in support of the change, resulting in mixed messages on the topic. Industry and Unions Fear a Potential Downturn. Unite Here Local 54 stands together with the Casino Association of New Jersey...
