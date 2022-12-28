Read full article on original website
Cheryl Marie
1d ago
I’m so sorry about your loss. You are an inspiration to everyone with your positive thoughts. We are blessed in Pinal Co to have you as our top Sheriff.
2
KOLD-TV
Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
Police looking for Michael Anthony Caylor
The Tucson Police Department is looking for Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, after he allegedly shot at uniformed officers.
KGUN 9
CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
wbrc.com
Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has died in a road rage incident over the holidays. According to the Tucson Police Department, 21-year-old Jada Thompson was injured on Christmas Eve when someone started shooting the car she was traveling in. KOLD reports that Thompson was...
Records detail why PCSO arrested parents of 12-year-old who disappeared
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A former Arizona Department of Corrections employee allegedly handcuffed his children and barricaded them inside a bedroom that would lock from the outside, according to records filed by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Conklin, 46, and his wife Melissa were arrested last week...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
Stolen car crash near 6th Street leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly crash on 6th Avenue. It occurred on Dec. 28 around 8 a.m. on S. 6th Avenue, south of W. 44th Street.
Shooting on Christmas Eve leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Speedway Boulevard. The incident occurred on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard.
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killed
GILBERT, Ariz. - On the night of Christmas Day, tragedy struck in Gilbert, Arizona. At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads.
AZFamily
Court docs: Former Department of Corrections officer, wife accused of punching kids, holding them at knife, gunpoint
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing details have been released regarding a Pinal County couple, one of whom is a former Arizona Department of Corrections officer, accused of abusing their 10 children. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family reveal a trend of alleged abuse from Melissa and former Officer Kelly Conklin...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
KOLD-TV
Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
KOLD-TV
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m. The TPD...
Pedestrian killed on East 22nd Street after SUV hits him
A man was killed Tuesday after an SUV hit him while he was crossing East 22nd Street west of South Columbus Boulevard, according to Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after South Tucson Police say a drunk driver drove through a popular restaurant, Taqueria Pico de Gallo. The crash happened on Christmas Eve. Now, the family who owns this restaurant is left to pick up the pieces. Adan Delgado and...
KTAR.com
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
