Pinal County, AZ

Comments / 2

Cheryl Marie
1d ago

I’m so sorry about your loss. You are an inspiration to everyone with your positive thoughts. We are blessed in Pinal Co to have you as our top Sheriff.

Reply
2
KOLD-TV

Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
TUCSON, AZ
wbrc.com

Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has died in a road rage incident over the holidays. According to the Tucson Police Department, 21-year-old Jada Thompson was injured on Christmas Eve when someone started shooting the car she was traveling in. KOLD reports that Thompson was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries

PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

