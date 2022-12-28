ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...

