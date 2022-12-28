Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, an emeritus professor at Stanford Law School, was pictured arriving at her son's hearing in Manhattan on Thursday.
Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
Two former Amazon employees pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from the tech giant in a period of about 18 months, federal officials announced.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison
With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses.
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says it takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing manufacturer Kraft Heinz for $5 million. The company called the lawsuit "frivolous" in a statement.
US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate
Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
Two men set up a scam that sent billions of robocalls. They may have to pay $300 million.
On Tuesday, the FCC proposed that Roy Cox, Jr. and Aaron Michael Jones be fined almost $300 million. The action in question? Their incessant spamming. The two men have orchestrated a massive robocalling empire with origins as far back as 2018—although “massive” might be an understatement. For...
Bank of America Tells Customer to File a Claim After Wrongly Drafting Account for $30,000 Dollars
A Bank of America customer was left utterly upset a couple of months ago after his bank account was debited for $30,000 dollars over a cashier's check that was inadvertently placed into the wrong account.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Caroline Ellison reportedly told court 'I knew it was wrong.' Here's what could be next for the onetime crypto exec and SBF's ex-girlfriend.
Caroline Ellison, Alameda Research's ex-CEO, struck a deal that could keep her isolated and waiting amid the unfolding case against Sam Bankman-Fried.
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
