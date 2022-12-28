The initiative aims to familiarize people with responsible gaming practices and introduce them to Wager Score’s automated solution. Wager Score is a safe gaming solution focusing on user protection through informed betting decisions. The free app automatically monitors the user’s sports betting expenses, assigning them a personalized affordability score and intelligent spending thresholds. Bettors receive emails and text messages whenever their score changes, preventing them from getting carried away and spending more than they can afford.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO