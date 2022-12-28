ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Watertown girls rally for overtime win over Bay Port at Holiday Shootout

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 1 day ago

Watertown junior guard Ellie Demet is so relentless about attacking the basket that head coach Matt Stollberg named a set play after her.

“We call it piranha,” Stollberg said. “When we have 10 or 20 seconds left, we get it to Ellie and she is a piranha. She just swims upstream. Her job is to either get to the rim or find an open person. In that situation, you can’t run that much, so you’ve got to get it in to one of your best players and let her (try to score) or kick it.”

With time winding down in regulation and the Goslings trailing by two, Demet showed those piranha teeth and drew blood when she powered through the lane and dished to a wide open Addi Maas.

The sophomore guard knocked down the game-tying baseline jumper with four seconds left in regulation, and Watertown’s girls basketball team knocked off Bay Port 55-49 in overtime in the second game of the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Tuesday at WHS.

Demet led all scorers with 21 points, including five in overtime. Her game is gritty, but the assist was pretty.

“(Coach) just told me to go shoot it, but I just threw it out to her, because I saw her open,” Demet said. “I’m not going to drive on three people when she’s open. It felt really good. I really wanted to win. It was really tough, but we still came out and won. It was a battle.”

Watertown (8-3) excels at winning defensive battles with the scores in the 30s, but the winning percentage starts to wane when the games kick up into the 40s and 50s.

Bay Port (4-5) matched Watertown’s defensive knack for creating turnovers and paired that with filthy 3-point shooting. Senior guard Kyla Hendricks hit four of her five 3-pointers in the first half and led the Pirates with 15 points. Freshman guard Payton Doudra made three of her four triples in the second half and added 14 points.

The Goslings kept pace early on by relying on junior guard Drew Hinrichs, who scored 10 of her 16 points before the break with two inside baskets and Watertown’s only two 3s of the night. Sophomore guard Megan Doherty finished twice in the lane late in the first half and helped Watertown rally from a 15-11 deficit to tie the game at 18-18 at halftime.

Demet had just two points over the game’s first 18 minutes, when shots refused to fall. Much like the team itself, Demet just kept after it and those shots started to drop in the second half. She scored 14 of her points in the second half, including her team’s first seven points to put Watertown up 25-20 with 14:59 left in regulation.

“Sometimes in the first half, I’ll be (missing shots), but then I’ll do other things and in the second half, it’s a new half and I’m just going to re-start,” Demet said.

Bay Port responded with an 11-0 run sparked by two steals, a pair of 3s and a three-point play by 6-foot-3 junior forward Ellie McDermid. The Pirates established six-point leads three times in the second half, the last coming with 1:45 to play when consecutive triples by Hendricks and Dudra made it a 45-39 game.

Watertown didn’t wilt and scored six unanswered points to force overtime. Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson began the rally with her second basket of the game with 1:05 to go. Hinrichs hit two free throws with 27 seconds left. After both teams threw away inbound pass attempts, the Goslings got the ball at halfcourt with 12.2 seconds remaining. Demet and Maas did the rest.

In overtime, Demet scored twice. Maas hit two free throws to put Watertown ahead for good, up 49-47 with 2:08 to go. The Goslings extended the lead with two steals. Senior forward Abby Walsh scored a layup in transition off a pass from Johnson and hit a free throw with 17 seconds left to make it an eight-point game.

“That’s been the case in all of our games,” Stollberg said. “They haven’t given up. It wasn’t looking good at different points. We missed so many layups and so many free throws, we would have had a lead and that changes the game. I just told the girls that we had a great shoot-around this morning. They were focused.

“We knew Bay Port is super talented obviously. They made a great adjustment. We’ve only ever seen them play man and then they went to that 1-2-2 press and then three-quarters court. We hadn’t prepared specifically for that.

“Ellie had a little bit of a rocky first half, but we’ve been able to stick with her and she got to the rim a lot and played through some contact. (The defensive takeaways in overtime), that was huge. Just when we’re starting to get tired, we’re always able to dig deep.”

As they have all season, the Goslings have found ways to win without their floor leader. Junior point guard Lily Oiler suffered a season-ending knee injury in the home opener, forcing a lot of lineup changes. Maas has helped ease the transition with stellar defensive play in Oiler’s place.

“We knew she would have a big role for us this season, but we didn’t know she would be playing 90 percent of the game and being the key to our defense,” Stollberg said. “She’s really stepped up so we’re really proud of her for that.”

“Lily is supposed to be on top, but she’s hurt,” Demet said. “Addi’s been doing a pretty good job.”

Watertown hosts Milwaukee Pius XI on the third and final day of the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

WATERTOWN 55, BAY PORT 49, OT

Bay Port 18 27 4—49

Watertown 18 27 10—55

Bay Port (fg ft-fta tp)—Dudra 5 0-0 14, Hendricks 5 0-0 15, McDermid 2 4-5 8, Simpkins 2 0-2 5, Knutson 1 1-2 3, Lemorande 1 2-4 4 Totals 16 7-13 49

Watertown (fg ft-fta tp)—Demet 7 7-11 21, Walsh 1 1-2 3, Johnson 2 0-1 4, Doherty 3 1-4 7, Hinrichs 5 4-5 16, Maas 1 2-4 4 Totals 19 15-27 55

Three-point goals—BP (Dudra 4, Hendricks 5, Simpkins), W (Hinrichs 2)

Total fouls—BP 21, W 14

Fouled out—BP (Hendricks), W (Doherty)

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, WI
