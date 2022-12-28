AJ Bender scores 24 points for Lake Mills boys in win over Jefferson

LAKE MILLS—Sophomore guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 24 points and Lake Mills’ boys basketball team surged past visiting Jefferson 78-50 in a nonconference game on Tuesday afternoon.

The L-Cats (4-3) scored 44 second-half points after leading 34-29 at the break and Bender had 13 in the second half. Liam Carrigan chipped in 13 points, Ty Schaefer contributed 12 and Brady Benish scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc for Lake Mills, which hit nine 3s.

“Bender got to the spot down low where he knew he had the advantage,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “Colton Krause guarded Bender for us and gave it his best effort. AJ has a little more weight than him, went down low and either capitalized or we broke down and didn’t help the helper.

“Bender makes passes that are impressive. He skipped it to their shooters and we didn’t have a chance at a closeout. It was rough going when he got it where he needed it. Bender’s a heck of a player.”

For the Eagles (2-7), Finn DeBlare tallied a team-leading 14 points, Aidan Kammer added 10 and Karim Cisse finished with eight.

“We definitely got it to our posts early and often off the ball screen,” Marshall said. “They rolled hard and we got some slips in there too. Lake Mills comes at you with a harder hedge than we are used to. Tyler Schroedl got a lot of good looks but not everything went in. When Tyler Butina came in, he did the same thing.

“We got the ball down low to the big guys with their momentum going to the hoop. When they collapsed down on the weak side, we hit some shots off of that. We’ve been working hard to get the ball down low and will continue to do so.”

Lake Mills hosts Fort Atkinson on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Jefferson plays at McFarland on Tuesday, Jan 3.

LAKE MILLS 78, JEFFERSON 50

Jefferson 29 21—50

Lake Mills 34 44—78

Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts)—Kammer 3 2-3 10, Cisse 3 0-0 8, Altermatt 1 1-2 3, Krause 1 0-0 2, Tully 0 0-2 0, Schroedl 4 0-0 8, DeBlare 5 3-4 14, Krueger 1 0-0 2, Butina 1 1-1 3. Totals 19 7-12 50.

Lake Mills—Horkan 3 0-0 8, Bender 10 2-3 24, Carrigan 6 1-2 13, Schaefer 4 2-3 12, Ruedebusch 2 0-0 4, Wendorf 3 0-0 8, Benish 3 0-0 9. Totals 31 7-10 78.

3-point goals—J (Kammer 2, Cisse 2, DeBlare 1) 5; LM (Horkan 2, Bender 2, Schaefer 2, Benish 3) 9.

Total fouls—J 14, LM 15.