Mayville, WI

Levi Birkholz leads Lakeside boys past Mavyille

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKiKu_0jwIvNEK00

MAYVILLE—Levi Birkholz paced Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team with 14 points and the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 67-38 road victory over Mayville on Tuesday.

The coaching matchup pitted Lakeside’s Todd Jahns versus his son, Zach, who guides the Cardinals.

“When the game starts, you’re into it and it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Todd Jahns said. “To know Zach’s doing what many people want to do with his own varsity team is terrific.

“Getting ready for Mayville is like looking at yourself in a mirror. There’s a lot of pride in seeing them play. It’s a special moment to have this opportunity and to share that.”

Lakeside topped Mayville in overtime last year in the first matchup between the Jahns’.

The Warriors (8-0) bursted out of the gates in this one, leading 40-23 at the break and had 12 players score while shooting 65 percent from the field.

“We had guys scoring in a variety of ways from the start of the game tonight,” Todd Jahns said. “We’re a better team when we play that way and it makes us hard to guard. Our defense in the halfcourt was very good.

“Mayville has three good scorers. Adison Mittelstadt averages 20 points. We locked him down and he scored just eight. We also defended the paint well and rebounded well. We got some points in transition, off turnovers and in the halfcourt. Not being one-dimensional continues to be huge for us.”

Ethan Schuetz chipped in nine points for the Warriors, Alex Reinke had eight and Trey Lauber scored seven.

Bradley Bushke scored a game-high 23 points for the Cardinals (3-3).

Lakeside hosts Columbus on Friday, Jan 6 to open Capitol North play.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, MAYVILLE 38

Lakeside 40 27—67

Mayville 23 15—38

Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts)—Neumann 1 0-0 2, Lauber 3 0-0 7, Miller 3 0-0 6, Yahnke 2 0-0 5, Schuetz 4 1-2 9, Zuberbier 1 0-0 2, Reinke 4 0-0 8, Birkholz 7 0-0 14, Mlsna 2 0-0 6, Powers 2 0-0 4, Liermann 0 2-2 2, Jorgensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 3-4 67.

Mayville—Anderson 1 0-0 2, Marx 0 2-4 2, Mittelstadt 3 2-2 8, Thoreson 1 1-2 3, Bushke 8 4-6 23, Steger 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 9-15 38.

3-point goals—LL (Mlsna 2, Lauber 1, Yahnke 1) 4; M (Bushke 3) 3.

Total fouls—LL 12, M 4.

