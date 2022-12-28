ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, WI

Dodgeland girls rout Princeton/Green Lake

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
 1 day ago

JUNEAU—Dodgeland’s girls basketball team won its second game in a row Tuesday night with a 55-26 win over Princeton/Green Lake on the opening night of the Dodgeland tournament.

Mallory Kohn led the way with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals.

Bella Firari added 14 points and 3 steals.

“Great team victory tonight,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. “All nine players who got into the game scored at least one point. But our defense put the clamps down on the Tigersharks tonight. Our defense, hustle, and rebounding won the game for us.”

Dodgeland (5-5) hosts Marshall in another home tournament game today at 3:30 p.m.

DODGELAND 55, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 26

Princeton/Green Lake 12 14—26

Dodgeland 30 25—55

Princeton/Green Lake (fg ft-fta tp)—Stauffer 1 0-0 2, Egbert 1 2-4 5, Bartol 1 0-0 3, Kuklinski 2 3-8 7, Sell 1 1-2 3, Stelter 0 1-3 1, Buslaff 2 2-6 6, Totals 8 9-24 26

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp)—Schultz 0 3-4 3, Kohn 5 9-13 19, Holtz 0 4-6 4, Peplinski 3 0-0 6, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Firari 6 0-0 14, Verbeten 0 1-2 1, Strege 1 3-6 5, Birrenkott 0 1-2 1 Totals 16 21-33 55

Three-point goals—PGL (Bartol), D (Firari 2)

Total fouls—PGL 29, D 18

