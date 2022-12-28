ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio edges Waterloo boys at Rio tournament

By Kevin Wilson
RIO—Carson Grams led three players in double figures with 13 points to help Rio earn a 52-47 victory over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on the opening night of the Rio tournament on Tuesday.

Rio (2-7) used scoring from six different Vikings in the second half to pull out a five-point victory. Tyson Prochnow made three 3-pointers after the break and finished with 11 points. Grams scored 10 of his points in the second half. Eric Ekru added 10 points for Rio.

Waterloo (2-5) was led by senior forward Bradee Haberman and senior guard Cooper Setz with 13 points each. Junior guard Jon Sampo added 10 points for the Pirates.

Waterloo plays Oakfield in the second game of the Rio tournament tonight.

RIO 52, WATERLOO 47

Waterloo 19 28—47

Rio 19 33—52

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp)—Sampo 4 1-3 10, Haberman 5 1-4 13, Setz 5 2-2 13, Tschanz 1 0-2 2, Bullock 2 3-4 7, Davis 1 0-0 2, Bergeron 0 0-2 0 Totals 18 7-17 47

Rio (fg ft-fta tp)—Prochnow 4 0-0 11, Richardson 3 2-2 8, Grams 4 4-6 13, Treinen 1 0-0 2, Ekru 2 4-6 10, Hartley 3 0-0 6, Starker 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 10-14 52

Three-point goals—W (Sampo, Haberman 2, Setz), R (Prochnow 3, Grams, Ekru 2)

Total fouls—W 17, R 21

Fouled out—W (Setz), R (Treinen, Hartley)

