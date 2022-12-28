ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Glarus, WI

Jefferson girls fall to New Glarus

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
 1 day ago

DODGEVILLE -- Lindsey Schadewalt poured in 27 points, Grace Nommensen added 17 and seventh-ranked New Glarus beat the visiting Jefferson girls basketball team 72-31 in the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles (3-6) trailed 35-10 at the break and were without senior leading scorer Ayianna Johnson. Ashlyn Enke finished with a team-high 12 points, Bre Mengel scored nine and Alexis Dobson added eight.

The Glarner Knights (9-0) hit eight 3-pointers, including five by Schadewalt who scored 18 points before halftime. Elle Lancaster chipped in 13 points, hitting three 3s.

Jefferson faces host Dodgeville tonight at 7 p.m.

NEW GLARUS 72, JEFFERSON 31

Jefferson 10 21 -- 31

New Glarus 35 37 -- 72

Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Mengel 4 1-2 9, Dobson 4 0-2 8, Hesse 1 0-0 2, Enke 3 6-8 12. Totals 12 7-12 31.

New Glarus -- Thompson 1 0-0 2, Lancaster 5 0-0 13, Atwell 1 2-4 4, Nommensen 8 1-1 17, Martinson 1 0-0 2, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Schadewalt 11 0-0 27, Brenkman 1 1-1 3. Totals 30 4-6 72.

3-point goals -- NG (Lancaster 3, Schadewalt 5) 8.

Total fouls -- J 9, NG 13.

