Watertown, WI

Watertown swimmers 13th at Metro Invitational

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 1 day ago

MEQUON—Watertown’s boys swim team finished 13th with 60 points at the 23rd Annual Metro Swim Officials Association Invitational on Tuesday.

Sophomore Nolan Dingler led off the meet for the Goslings with a seventh place finish in the 400 individual medley in 4 mines, 55.41 seconds and later finished 11th in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.55. Scoring in the 200 backstroke were junior Leonard Hayden (15th, 2:33.11) and freshman Willem Heier (16th, 2:34.28).

Sophomore Brayden Haversack took seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2:15.73 and later placed fifth in the 100 butterfly in 56.65. Junior Evan Jaworski placed tenth in the 50 freestyle in 24.24 and 15th in the 100 freestyle in 53.40.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Dingler, Heier, Jaworsski and Haversack took 15th in 1:39.09.

Team scores: Arrowhead 426, Brookfield Co-Op 313, Lake Forest (IL) 258, Bay Port 256, Homestead 228, Muskego 185, Franklin 181, Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI, Cedarburg 151, Shorewood 151, Hartford-Slinger Co-op 87, Stevens Point 67 Watertown 60, Rufus King 42, Brookfield Academy 35, Fond du Lac 5

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

