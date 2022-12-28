Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Lahaina: Best 7 Places To Explore in Lahaina, Hawaii
The city is a popular tourist destination. There are a variety of activities to take part in. Surfing, parasailing, and dolphin watching are just a few of the options available. You can also enjoy an authentic luau, which is a Hawaiian feast. Tourist Attractions And Explore in Lahaina, Hawaii. Lahaina...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unraveling Your Traveling: Southwest cancelations causes bride to miss her wedding
In Gabriel’s first season in Norman, the Sooners finished with a 6-7 record. IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
erienewsnow.com
Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii
HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 26)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights
If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
mauinow.com
Mauians protest Turo taking Kahului Airport public parking; state drafting new restrictions
KAHULUI — Complaints are revving up this holiday season from Maui residents who can’t find spots at Kahului Airport public parking lot due to Turo vehicles. “Yes, parking is a hassle and, yes, I got a $40 ticket” for parking outside of a stall, said Maui pilot Kim Anderson. “Turo renters shouldn’t be able to park cars in the lot.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple wildlife agencies and even the fire department were called to Nawiliwili Harbor on Kauai after reports of a turtle trapped between large boulders. Some beachgoers were in the area when they spotted the turtle stuck under rocks along the harbor’s jetty. “So we spent at...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
honolulumagazine.com
The Year in Beer: Who Opened, Who Closed and Best Hawai‘i Beers of 2022
In a year when Hawai’i started returning to normalcy, more locals and visitors headed out to eat and drink. New breweries opened, while others closed their doors for good. Beer festivals came back. The positivity of 2022 bodes well for an even better 2023, when I hope we can celebrate together even more.
Chad Blair: A Streamlined Solution To Hawaii's Chronic Housing Woes
When I was growing up in the Midwest, my maternal grandparents often visited our house pulling an Airstream trailer behind their car. For my grandparents, the trailer served as a convenient, affordable home away from home complete with kitchen, dining table, bed and bath. They traveled a lot, too, including from Texas to Kansas to Nebraska to Oklahoma to Colorado.
17 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.
mwcconnection.com
The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii
Welcome to the fifth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Hawaii.
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
