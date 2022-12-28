ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

nomadlawyer.org

Lahaina: Best 7 Places To Explore in Lahaina, Hawaii

The city is a popular tourist destination. There are a variety of activities to take part in. Surfing, parasailing, and dolphin watching are just a few of the options available. You can also enjoy an authentic luau, which is a Hawaiian feast. Tourist Attractions And Explore in Lahaina, Hawaii. Lahaina...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
erienewsnow.com

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of December 26)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple wildlife agencies and even the fire department were called to Nawiliwili Harbor on Kauai after reports of a turtle trapped between large boulders. Some beachgoers were in the area when they spotted the turtle stuck under rocks along the harbor’s jetty. “So we spent at...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

The Year in Beer: Who Opened, Who Closed and Best Hawai‘i Beers of 2022

In a year when Hawai’i started returning to normalcy, more locals and visitors headed out to eat and drink. New breweries opened, while others closed their doors for good. Beer festivals came back. The positivity of 2022 bodes well for an even better 2023, when I hope we can celebrate together even more.
HAWAII STATE
mwcconnection.com

The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii

Welcome to the fifth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI

