The Internet's favorite Shiba Inu, Kabosu, got some bad news about her health this week, and fans are devastated. The 17-year-old dog behind the "doge" meme and the subsequent cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been feeling ill, according to her owner, Japanese teacher Atsuko Sato. On Tuesday, Sato posted that the vet had diagnosed Kabosu with chronic lymphoma leukemia, as well as acute cholangiohepatitis.
Kabosu the Shiba Inu inspired the first "meme coin" in cryptocurrency.
Kabosu the Shiba Inu is arguably one of the most famous canines in the world. The adorable mutt is in fact the dog behind the iconic Doge meme that dominated the internet back in 2013, but Kabosu is unfortunately now seriously ill. The Doge meme is based on a photograph...
Despite its reputation as the king of the jungle, the lion is not even the most lethal killer in the cat family. Neither are the leopard, the cheetah, or the tiger. That distinction, according to a 3-minute Nature on PBS video that has racked up 14 million views since it was posted to YouTube in 2018, goes to a 2- to 6-pound predator that might not look out of place in a pet store window: Felis nigripes, the black-footed cat.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
A couple rescued a roadside kitten while traveling but ended up bringing three cats home. A couple was traveling in Greece when they spotted a little stray on the side of the road all alone. "We drove through an alley of olive trees when my partner stopped and pointed at the kitten," Olivia shared with Love Meow.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @SelinaCalvin recently uploaded a video of her un-adoptable shelter cat. This cat was not only sick but locked in its cage for three months because of how unfriendly it was. She had both eye and ear infections, severe tooth problems and parasitic worms. In the video shown here Selina says it took her five months before she even purred.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The more videos we see of animals, the more we realize every animal is so similar. They all just want some love and affection. We know this is very true with cats and dogs, your typical pets, but we’re starting to see it more with horses and cows. And this video from TikTok user @arcticfoxdaily is showing us another unexpected animal who loves getting pets.
We’ve certainly come a long way from “Spot” and “Fido.” When it comes to naming a pet dog or cat, the possibilities are literally endless, and new pet owners aren’t afraid to get creative. But that doesn’t mean that some pet names aren’t more popular than others. Choosing the right name for your pet can […]
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
"I love that this happens so often you've had to cushion the fall haha," one TikToker wrote of the video that has 1.1 million views.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @Irispapyrus were just on their way to do one of the worst chores ever - washing and drying clothes at a laundromat- and their beautiful black cat decided there was no way mom and dad were doing that without them. So it did what any cat would do, which is hide in the laundry hamper and then make itself known to its parents when they were well on their way.
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, took a moment to offer wishes for the holidays and indicated that the much-anticipated Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, would come “very soon” but not during what he referred to as a crucial time for people to spend with their families.
