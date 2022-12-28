Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
CBS Sports
College of Charleston vs. Hampton: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Hampton 3-9; College of Charleston 12-1 The College of Charleston Cougars and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at TD Arena. College of Charleston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. The Cougars had enough...
Charleston City Paper
A beloved youth sports coach wants to return to his Harmon domain
Five years after the Cannon Street All-Stars Baseball Team was ruled ineligible to compete in the 1955 Little League World Series because white teams refused to play them, Oscar Fordham stepped onto Harmon Field to coach a new generation of mostly Black athletes. Fordham went to work as a youth...
chathamstartribune.com
Local teams advance tonight in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
The Tunstall Trojans, the Norfolk Academy Bulldogs, the GW Eagles and the Chatham Cavaliers all advance to the second round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic tonight at GW High School. The Trojans and the Cavaliers advanced due to byes, and Norfolk Academy defeated Westover 70-55 to move on to...
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
Livingstone College basketball player dies in car crash
SALISBURY, N.C. — A student-athlete on the Livingstone College men’s basketball team died Monday in a car crash, the school posted on its Facebook page. Eric Henderson, 21, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was a sophomore at the college and was an honor’s student. “He wanted to be...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Jackson State to receive $1M donation from Charles Barkley. NBA legend Charles Barkley will be donating $1 million to Jackson State University, Jackson, MS. This decision stems from him being a friend of Deion Sanders, the former Jackson State football coach who recently left his position to be a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Southwest woes reroute wedding plans for Newport News man, fiancée
Holt and Gay never would have imagined they would need the backup plan they came up with earlier this week when the Southwest Airline woes forced them to reroute their wedding plans.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
WTKR
Closing of Norfolk MMA gym bringing coaches and students closer together
NORFOLK, Va. - Mixed Martial Arts is not just any ordinary training regiment for Nelson Lebron. "I served in Iraq and Afghanistan," he said. "I did nine combat tours, seven and a half years of boots on ground. The gym has meant everything to me, I've found an outlet where I can deal with my PTSD demons."
NSU band set to perform at the annual Rose Parade in California
The band is expected to play feel-good music like 'September' by Earth Wind and Fire and 'Rock With You' by Michael Jackson.
2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree, including Chesapeake
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
visitnorfolk.com
Catered Lunch Options in Norfolk
Hosting a meeting or convention in Norfolk? Gathering your local team for an all-day retreat? You’ll need some catering recommendations, and we’ve got you covered. From individual boxed lunches to assorted salad and sandwich spreads, here are some of Norfolk’s best catered lunch options. Known for their...
Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a report, an employee at […]
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
Virginia Beach infrastructure, community projects getting a big financial boost
Nearly $15.5 million in ceremonial checks was presented to Virginia Beach city leaders Wednesday. The money will be used to help fund several projects throughout the city.
Hampton man caught carrying loaded handgun at Richmond airport
The amount of guns found at Richmond International Airport is at an all-time high after a Virginia man was cited by the police for bringing a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Wednesday morning.
