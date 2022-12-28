ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston City Paper

A beloved youth sports coach wants to return to his Harmon domain

Five years after the Cannon Street All-Stars Baseball Team was ruled ineligible to compete in the 1955 Little League World Series because white teams refused to play them, Oscar Fordham stepped onto Harmon Field to coach a new generation of mostly Black athletes. Fordham went to work as a youth...
CHARLESTON, SC
chathamstartribune.com

Local teams advance tonight in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

The Tunstall Trojans, the Norfolk Academy Bulldogs, the GW Eagles and the Chatham Cavaliers all advance to the second round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic tonight at GW High School. The Trojans and the Cavaliers advanced due to byes, and Norfolk Academy defeated Westover 70-55 to move on to...
CHATHAM, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Jackson State to receive $1M donation from Charles Barkley. NBA legend Charles Barkley will be donating $1 million to Jackson State University, Jackson, MS. This decision stems from him being a friend of Deion Sanders, the former Jackson State football coach who recently left his position to be a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.
JACKSON, MS
tripsavvy.com

7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
visitnorfolk.com

Catered Lunch Options in Norfolk

Hosting a meeting or convention in Norfolk? Gathering your local team for an all-day retreat? You’ll need some catering recommendations, and we’ve got you covered. From individual boxed lunches to assorted salad and sandwich spreads, here are some of Norfolk’s best catered lunch options. Known for their...
NORFOLK, VA
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank

HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
TAMPA, FL

