The Nashville Predators face off today against the Anaheim Ducks, a team that has the second fewest points in the Western Conference. Although the Ducks are currently 10-22-4, Anaheim has found a way to get wins over some of the top teams in the league in December. The Ducks earned two points against the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and last night defeated the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout. The Ducks aren't a team the Predators can afford to overlook.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO