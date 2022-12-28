Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Related
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Chris Russo rejects Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double as the best NBA regular-season display ever
The Radio Hall of Fame inductee appeared on ESPN's First Take on the morning after Doncic's epic display against the Knicks on Tuesday night --the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
NBA Fans React To Updated MVP Standings: "Luka Doncic Deserves To Be No.1"
Doncic's stupendous performances had fans wanting him to be the first in the standings.
atozsports.com
Luka Doncic did something Wilt Chamberlain couldn’t even do
Trumping the Dallas Mavericks’ improbable 126-121 comeback win against the New York Knicks was the driver of that comeback, Luka Doncic, who managed to record a stat line not even the late Wilt Chamberlain could conjure at his best. 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists for Doncic. It...
Comments / 0