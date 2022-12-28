ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
atozsports.com

Luka Doncic did something Wilt Chamberlain couldn’t even do

Trumping the Dallas Mavericks’ improbable 126-121 comeback win against the New York Knicks was the driver of that comeback, Luka Doncic, who managed to record a stat line not even the late Wilt Chamberlain could conjure at his best. 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists for Doncic. It...
