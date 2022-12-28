Welcome to Crescent City

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Triplicate
The Crescent City Police Department had a big night during the city council meeting Monday December 19th. The department welcomed new officer Connor Sperling and celebrated the promotion of Alex Pearson to sergeant. Pictured are, from left, Sperling, Chief Richard Griffinand Pearson.

kymkemp.com

Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot

On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit

Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Dead, Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Eureka Area

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
EUREKA, CA
kptv.com

Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

