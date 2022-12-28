Welcome to Crescent City

Related
Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot
On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
Two Dead, Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Eureka Area
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: Videos] Law Enforcement in Pursuit of a Suspect’s Vehicle at Speeds of 100 MPH
About 1:50 p.m., law enforcement began pursuit of a vehicle with a high target suspect. The pursuit has ranged up to 100 mph on Hwy 101 and on sideroads in north Arcata and in McKinleyville. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect drove over a possible spike strip near Crannell Crennel.
Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
