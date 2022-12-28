Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis arrested, charged with domestic violence in South Florida

Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday afternoon in South Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to court records.

Davis, 28, was released at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on a $1,000 surety bond from a downtown Fort Lauderdale jail, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis is accused of slapping a woman on the right side of her head at his home in Parkland, Florida, and causing a small abrasion on the inside of her lip, according to an incident report from the Broward County Sherriff’s Office. The report notes that the alleged victim, whose name was redacted, does not live with Davis. The boxer was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the report says.

Davis posted and then deleted a lengthy message on his Instagram account Wednesday, denying the allegation against him and saying he wished to clear his name. “I’M NOT A MONSTER,” he wrote. “I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG.”

Battery-cause bodily harm in Florida is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine.

A representative for the fighter declined to comment Wednesday. Davis is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia in Washington on Jan. 7 and had been training in South Florida.

He is already awaiting a Feb. 16 trial on hit-and-run charges in Baltimore after a judge rejected a plea agreement under which the boxer would have avoided jail time.

Earlier this month, a Miami-Dade County judge closed a battery case against Davis in connection with a February 2020 case in which he was accused of harming the mother of his daughter at a charity basketball game. The case was listed as nolle prosequi, according to Miami-Dade court records, meaning prosecutors declined to pursue it.

It was not immediately clear whether the new charge against Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) would prevent him from headlining the Jan. 7 Showtime pay-per-view card against Garcia at Washington’s Capital One Arena. That bout is considered a tuneup for the biggest fight of Davis’ career in the spring against Ryan Garcia . A spokesman for Showtime Sports declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.