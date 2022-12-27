Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forward
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this year
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of Hardcovers
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints Elevate Josh Andrews, Keith Kirkwood for Eagles Game
Keith Kirkwood and Josh Andrews are up as standard practice squad elevations for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment.
TCU, Michigan Players Slipping And Sliding Trigger Criticism Over Fiesta Bowl Field Quality
The Horned Frogs and Wolverines normally play on grass and FieldTurf, respectively.
Get Your Last Minute Tickets To Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl Matchup
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. with a spot in the national championship on the line.
Social Media Reacts: Penn State news and moments from Rose Bowl week
The week surrounding the Rose Bowl is always a special one and for Penn State, it is no different. The team and media alike got to enjoy all the festivities that cap off with the annual Rose Bowl parade before the game. Prior to that though you have plenty of other events that make for fun tuning into such as team arrivals, a legendary prime rib, and more. James Franklin and this year’s Penn State team were not even supposed to be ranked, let alone enjoying the Rose Bow and all the trimmings that come along with it. However when you get adequate play out of your quarterback, freshmen step up, especially on offense, and a new defensive coordinator turns a defense into a turnover-generating machine then special things can happen. Namely, a Rose Bowl week to remember. Penn State Social Mediahttps://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1609250986157309954Kyle Andrews, Centre Daily Timeshttps://twitter.com/KyleJAndrews_/status/1609287144085782530Alex Rocco, Penn State Mediahttps://twitter.com/AlexRocco13_/status/1609257339575742464Brian Tripp, Penn State Athleticshttps://twitter.com/BTrippTweets/status/1608986590147399682Kamran Nia, Sporting Tribunehttps://twitter.com/kamran_nia/status/1608979684796301312Max Ralph, Daily Collegianhttps://twitter.com/maxralph_/status/1608575912702009344Allie Berube, ABC27https://twitter.com/allieberube/status/1608317540182233089Penn State Social Mediahttps://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1606019188925075479Penn State Social Mediahttps://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1608591130899410945Daily Collegianhttps://twitter.com/DailyCollegian/status/160899045167113420911
Northwestern’s staunch defense challenges Ohio State
Northwestern seeks its sixth straight victory when it hosts Ohio State in Evanston, Ill., on Sunday. The Wildcats (10-2, 1-0
