5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Overflow luggage stolen from Sacramento International Airport
(KTXL) — Two bags have been reported stolen from the Sacramento International Airport as hundreds of bags fill the baggage claim area from delayed Southwest Flights, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. A total of four suspects, two males and two females, were seen leaving in a white 4-door Dodge truck, possibly a Ram […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing
CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Unaccompanied minors impacted by flight cancellations, CA’s big rig & bus ban, more rounds of rain in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Suspect attempts to escape Sacramento jail through ventilation system
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown attempted to escape a holding cell through the ventilation system Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was "quickly caught" between 3:45 and 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has since been safely removed...
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
CBS News
Woman suffers major injuries in south Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO — A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday evening. The collision happened shortly before 5:25 p.m. along Fruitridge Road west of Stockton Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division, the driver involved in...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 8th victim linked to suspected Stockton serial killer, Title 42 remains, Southwest Airlines investigation
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KTVU FOX 2
California woman uses broken down car to inspire 'can do' video
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A Sacramento-area woman decided used her broken down car as a teaching moment for others. Rachael McKinney of Elk Grove said she's very comfortable with fix-it projects, so when her car window was busted, she didn't want to spend the money on hiring someone to replace it for her.
VIDEO: Firefighters battle quick-moving garage fire in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Firefighters made quick work against a fast-moving garage fire in Roseville early Thursday morning. The scene was along the 800 block of Portside Circle in the Cresthaven neighborhood.Roseville Fire crews found flames quickly engulfing a garage. Firefighters jumped into action and were able to stop the flames before much damage could be done to the rest of the home.Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. No injuries have been reported, Roseville Fire says.
Sacramento police: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: The Sacramento Police Department updated its post around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday saying she was found safe. The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in finding an at-risk 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jayda Brown is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a...
KCRA.com
5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
KCRA.com
'I have never seen an airport like that in my life': Southwest passengers detail cancellations, search for luggage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flight cancellations across the country left a sea of unclaimed baggage at Sacramento International Airport Wednesday and had some travelers getting creative to find a new way out of town. Maic Friedrich arrived in Sacramento Wednesday night, after initially being scheduled to arrive Friday. He said...
Rocklin Police search for alleged bank robber
(KTXL) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rocklin on Tuesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. An officer that spoke with FOX 40 News said that a male suspect entered the US Bank on Sunset Boulevard near Pebble Creek Drive. According to police, the man then gave the […]
Deputies seeking whereabouts of at-risk missing Carmichael woman
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said 84-year-old Alice Kroese was supposed be back around 1 p.m. after she left her home in Carmichael to take care of her horses in Granite Bay. However, she did not return and her whereabouts aren't known.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
