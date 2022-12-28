When it comes to drug cartels, these massive criminal organizations/ drug-running terrorist organizations have very crafty ways of delivering narcotics around the globe. One of those methods is a literal submarine and semi-submersible vessel known as "narco-submarines". The subs are used to ferry narcotics across ocean waters by the cartel. They are helpful to these criminal groups to move drugs to top distributors like the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. These subs are made in-house by the cartels as handcrafted structures with ocean colors painted on the vehicles so they are difficult to detect when the semi-submersibles are rising to the surface. They contain diesel or electric engines to help the vehicles move through the ocean & these submarines are either self-propelled or move while carrying people in order to try & ensure the drugs get to their destinations.

