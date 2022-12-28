Read full article on original website
Related
Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible
Score the lowest prices on LG's much-admired OLED TV with this handy guide to today's best LG C2 deals.
IGN
The Best PS5 SSD Deal: The New WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD with Heatsink Is $179.99
There are some pretty incredible deals on PS5-compatible 2TB SSD storage upgrades right now. Some of these prices are significantly lower than what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At this point you can easily triple the storage space in your PS5 without spending as much as the PS5 console itself! Keep in mind that you can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.
RideApart
Keeway's Premium Sub-Brand MBP Presents The C650V Power Cruiser
MBP is a new motorcycle brand from a bigger Chinese motorcycle manufacturer with which you may be familiar with: Keeway. In a similar fashion to how Voge tackles the premium segment for Loncin, MBP is doing the same for Keeway. However, we can expect MBP to grow at a rapid rate, since Keeway is a company under the Qianjiang group, with other brands like Benelli and QJ Motor under the same umbrella.
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Diesel Technology Forum: New EPA Rule for Heavy-Duty Trucks Drives the Next Chapter for Advanced Diesel Technology
The Diesel Technology Forum issued the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of a final rule establishing future emissions standards for heavy-duty engines. Executive Director Allen Schaeffer said, “Today’s final rule establishes the next chapter for advanced diesel engines; one that is even nearer to zero emissions and more durable than ever before. DTF members are the leaders in design and manufacture of engines, emissions controls, and key components that will deliver the benefits to communities and truckers this rule envisions. The rule establishes many new challenges for manufacturers and suppliers but also ensures diesel’s place in the future for trucking.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Cells: Capacity 5 Times Higher, Cost 75% Less
Introduced more than two years ago, Tesla's 4680 cells were called to revolutionize the battery market due to their compromise between energy and volumetric density, on one hand; and price on the other hand. They are a larger type of cells that have gone through their own “production hell” cycle, and which represent the brand's strongest commitment to its own production so far. These batteries in turn just achieved a production milestone this week.
New Intel research charts a course to trillion-transistor chip designs by 2030
Something to look forward to: Intel submitted several research papers to this year's International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), highlighting their plans to pursue new 2D transistor materials and 3D packaging solutions. The new information backs CEO Pat Gelsinger's previous statements regarding Intel's upcoming microarchitecture design innovations. According to Intel's Gary Patton, the new advancements will keep Moore's Law alive and well for the foreseeable future.
Boost your connection by checking your Wi-Fi strength from any device
From gaming and online shopping to movie streaming and social media. There are a lot of reasons why you need stable Wi-Fi around your home, and getting stuck with a sluggish or unreliable connection, can become a major problem. We’re sadly not equipped to see the radio waves floating around...
Solar panel breakthrough could lead to cheaper renewable energy
Cheaper solar panels could be on the way after a scientific breakthrough.Using enhanced halide perovskite – a man-made material with repeating crystals shaped like cubes – in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light and heat, according to researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the US in large part because of the high cost to produce solar cells.One way to lower the cost of production would be to develop solar cells that use less-expensive materials...
9to5Mac
TSMC celebrates 3nm chip production starting in Taiwan ahead of M2 Pro and Max
After TSMC and Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced its upcoming chip plant earlier this month in Arizona, mass production of 3nm silicon is kicking off in Taiwan with a celebration. Interestingly, a ceremony like this is unusual for TSMC, here’s why…. Reported by Focus Taiwan, TSMC is holding a...
makeuseof.com
Test and Charge Your 6V/12V Batteries With One Easy-to-Use Tool
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you ever found yourself having to charge batteries before you can test them? The Topdon TB6000Pro is a smart charger that offers both pre and post-charging reports, giving you accurate data comparisons like never before.
TechSpot
Frore's active cooling chips promise to double laptop CPU performance
Something to look forward to: Heat is one of the biggest obstacles affecting processor performance, and dispersing it becomes harder on smaller devices. A San Jose company headed by tech industry veterans claims its upcoming product line can innovate mobile cooling and unlock significantly more performance in laptops and other small computing devices.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Fuel Injector Cleaner for 2022
You’ve probably heard of fuel injector cleaners before, but you may not know how important they are. If your car’s fuel injectors aren’t working properly, it can cause a whole host of problems — from slow acceleration or hard starting to poor fuel economy and even engine damage.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Wind Throb Mitigation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a wind throb mitigation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 31st, 2020, published on December 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11535090. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of patents aimed...
CNET
Best Solar Generators for 2022
One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
Android Headlines
Redmi K60 series announced with powerful SoCs, 120Hz displays & more
Xiaomi has just announced three Redmi K60 smartphones in China, the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. These three phones do have a lot in common, but there are some differences worth pointing out. The Redmi K60 Pro is, of course, the most powerful out of the bunch....
My Experience with Length Control for a DC Actuator
It all started when we ordered an actuator, with an encoder, from China for a project. But something went wrong, and a month later, we received actuators without an encoder. It was necessary to complete the project code urgently, but it would not be possible to control the actuators without encoders. For the project, you need to know the rod extension length, and for this, you need to know the number of engine rotations. So we decided to spend one day and make our encoder for actuators. At first, we thought to put a multi-turn potentiometer.
brytfmonline.com
Honor Unveils Pad V8 Pro Tablet With 8100 Dimensity And 144Hz Display
The Honor She holds an event to unveil her new smartphones Honor 80 GT And take the opportunity to reveal the tablet as well iPad in 8 Pro🇧🇷 The new device features premium hardware and a screen with features for the best possible display of content. A top-of-the-line...
Comments / 0