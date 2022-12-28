There are some pretty incredible deals on PS5-compatible 2TB SSD storage upgrades right now. Some of these prices are significantly lower than what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At this point you can easily triple the storage space in your PS5 without spending as much as the PS5 console itself! Keep in mind that you can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive.

2 DAYS AGO