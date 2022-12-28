ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
CNBC

Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'

Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
ambcrypto.com

XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why

The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot

The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.

