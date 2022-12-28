Read full article on original website
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
CNBC
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023 – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting an end to the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market with a massive rally. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 330,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to surge by more than 176% next year from its value of $16,623 at time of writing.
ambcrypto.com
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
