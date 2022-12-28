ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway

SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
