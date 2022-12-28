Read full article on original website
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
mynews13.com
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
iheart.com
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more. To help make your...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
fox35orlando.com
Residents of these Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Nicole
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Volusia Putnam, or St. Johns counties that were impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Nicole are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance, a spokesperson for the agency said. Residents of those counties became...
Manatee viewing at Blue Spring has visitors lined up for miles
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, the line of cars to see the natural phenomenon was at least a mile long. Hundreds of manatee lovers went to the park to see the beautiful creatures. And thanks to the colder weather, manatees have...
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her
A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
flaglerlive.com
A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway
A woman was killed this morning when she drove her car under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway. The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s...
Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they caught two street racers in the act and took them into custody. The sheriff’s office released several videos of the incidents leading up to the arrests. Deputies said the video shows two motorcyclists racing and driving recklessly through Orlando streets.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
Argument at Orange County convenience store leads to stabbing, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — [Editors note: WFTV originally reported that this incident involved a shooting, but has since received updated information from Orange County Sheriff’s Office that no shooting occurred.]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that injured a man in Orlando on Monday night....
