Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
itechpost.com
Around 300K Android Devices May Be Infected with Malware That Steals Facebook Credentials
Android malware has been spreading in the form of reading and education apps, which have been ongoing since 2018. The trojan has infected at least 300,000 devices from 71 countries, according to reports, with Vietnam taking in more hits than most. The malware could be found in Google Play, although it has already been taken down.
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
digg.com
Children's Apps That Collect The Most Data, Visualized
From popular games to video streaming apps and messengers, here's a list of apps made for children and the numerous types of data points they track. Data is collected at every corner of the Internet, and by every free and paid service you use. TheToyZone cross-checked privacy policies of popular apps that were geared towards children with Apple's privacy details to see how invasive they each were. Here's what they found.
makeuseof.com
How to Scan QR Codes on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
The Windows Club
Microsoft Access is not responding [Fix]
Microsoft Acess is a database management system developed by Microsoft Corporation and this database comes with Microsoft 365 office suite. It adds Microsoft’s relational Jet Database Engine with software development tools and a Graphic User Interface (GUI). Enterprise users, use this software to manage data and analyze vast amounts of data efficiently. If Microsoft Access is not responding when you try to access the shared database on Windows computers, this article is for you.
People are using VPN’s to save money online
Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs, are a type of technology that allows users to securely connect to the internet through an encrypted, private connection. In recent years, VPNs like NordVPN have become increasingly popular for a variety of reasons, including their ability to save people money.
BBC
Twitter in data-protection probe after '400 million' user details up for sale
A watchdog is to investigate Twitter after a hacker claimed to have private details linked to more than 400 million accounts. The hacker, "Ryushi", is demanding $200,000 (£166,000) to hand over the data - reported to include that of some celebrities - and delete it. Ireland's Data Protection Commission...
datafloq.com
Twitter outage hits thousands of users globally
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features. Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from...
brytfmonline.com
Android alert: Malware steals WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram messages
The Android operating system is desirable because of its openness and wide variety of free apps in its content store. No, and despite the fact that the attack vector in this case is not the Play Store, this opening makes it a tempting target for miscreants, a reality exacerbated by its worldwide user base, potential targets.
