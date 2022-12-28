Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Google Contacts now ‘highlights’ your favorites and recent searches
For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.
NASDAQ
Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Smart Display Offerings With Latest Move
Alphabet’s GOOGL division, Google, has been persistently working toward advancing its smart display offerings with strong free features. Reportedly, the Sleep Sensing feature, which was supposed to become a paid feature on Nest Hub from 2023 onward, is going to remain a free feature throughout 2023. Notably, Sleep Sensing...
Give Twitter the bird and try this birding social network instead
A new social networking app aims to replace some of the mindless chatter of other social networks with a twitter of more pleasant noise.
makeuseof.com
How to Scan QR Codes on Windows
Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
Where to find the hidden transcription tool in Microsoft Word
Even when your body is cozy, your mind can be uncomfortable, especially if you cringe at the sound of your own voice. Ivan Samkov / PexelsMicrosoft makes transcribing audio easier than you think.
BBC
Twitter in data-protection probe after '400 million' user details up for sale
A watchdog is to investigate Twitter after a hacker claimed to have private details linked to more than 400 million accounts. The hacker, "Ryushi", is demanding $200,000 (£166,000) to hand over the data - reported to include that of some celebrities - and delete it. Ireland's Data Protection Commission...
Twitter back online after widespread outage Wednesday night
Social media platform Twitter is back up and running after experiencing a widespread outage Wednesday night that affected thousands of users. According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides the real-time status of various websites and social media platforms, more than 10,000 reports of outages on Twitter were made by U.S. users of the platform. …
kalkinemedia.com
Mastercard Spendingpulse Shows U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6% This Holiday Season
* MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. RETAIL SALES GREW 7.6% THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Nice Deal! Get Microsoft 365 Family for 12 Months – Plus a $50 Amazon Gift Card!
Here is a good deal where you get Microsoft 365 subscription for up to 6 people, 1TB of storage, and a free $50 Amazon gift card!. While many people have moved to Google for their suite of office apps, there are still many people that prefer Microsoft Office. Well, today, you can get a subscription for that and get a $50 Amazon gift card thrown in also!
