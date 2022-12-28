Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrbl.com
Russell County Spotlights – December 29, 2023
Dixie Elementary School had their annual Christmas special, called “Christmas in Dixie”. This celebration allows the students to celebrate Christmas by singing special songs, dances and spreading joy to their classmates. Parents, Grandparents and the community were able to come out and enjoy the show. Staff member, Lamarrius Anderson, is excited that they are able to continue the traditions at this school. Covid-19 stopped the tradition for a couple of years, but the Christmas in Dixie is back. Dixie Elementary School students are Destined for Excellence!
wrbl.com
LaGrange warming center opens for winter and assists marginalized individuals
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the winter season continues, the warming center in LaGrange is opening its doors and assisting many marginalized individuals in the community. The center is operated by the Homeless Coalition and opens when the temperature hits 37 F. Mike Wilson is a Board Member with...
Michael Fluellen Recreation Center to hold Kwanzaa activities, feast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday centered around African family and social values, according to Britannica. If you would like to celebrate Kwanzaa with your children, you may want to take them to the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, located at 2824 Eighth Street in Columbus, starting tomorrow. […]
WTVM
Smiths Station additional waste pickup amid excess trash due to holiday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Many of you may have lots of trash, boxes from holiday parties, and unwrapping gifts from Christmas. However, Smiths Station wants to remind residents of its weekly trash pickup that’s available for bulky waste. That trash should be placed next to residents’ green Waste...
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
WTVM
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
wtvy.com
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
WTVM
Columbus native talks on being a historian, educator and recent recipient of lifetime award
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are some people who become keepers of the history. They dedicate their lives to gathering information, teaching it and recording it for generations to come. One of those people is Columbus native Judy Purnell, a historian and educator, who I’m sure has more facts about...
Columbus Fire Marshall shares New Year’s fireworks safety tips
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Many are looking forward to launching fireworks this New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day. But as fun as fireworks can be, they present serious safety hazards. Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull shared a few tips for how to use fireworks safely. 1: Wear eye protection. First of all, Shull […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County
Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County. Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
WTVM
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm. On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street. Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into...
WALB 10
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
Authorities identify the second victim in deadly Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Corner’s Office has identified the second victim in the Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Jewel Dantzler, 18, dead on Wednesday morning at 4:18 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital. The initial victim, 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, was pronounced dead on Dec. 24. Authorities have […]
WTVM
Warm weather here to stay, Rain for part of the holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are thawing out for the rest of the year and the first several days of 2023. This also means more moisture in the air and some wet weather at times through mid next week. It is much warmer out there on this Thursday! After most...
WTVM
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
LaGrange Fire Department responds to deadly residential fire on Boulevard Street
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 26, around 4:45 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department was dispatched to 515 Boulevard St. regarding a report of a structure fire. According to the fire department, while units were responding to the initial report, Troup County 911 alerted that there may be a person trapped inside the building. Two […]
Columbus Health Department closed on Dec. 28 due to maintenance issues
Update 2:40 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department announced that the facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Update 12:36 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance […]
wtvy.com
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
Comments / 0