Cusseta, GA

wrbl.com

Russell County Spotlights – December 29, 2023

Dixie Elementary School had their annual Christmas special, called “Christmas in Dixie”. This celebration allows the students to celebrate Christmas by singing special songs, dances and spreading joy to their classmates. Parents, Grandparents and the community were able to come out and enjoy the show. Staff member, Lamarrius Anderson, is excited that they are able to continue the traditions at this school. Covid-19 stopped the tradition for a couple of years, but the Christmas in Dixie is back. Dixie Elementary School students are Destined for Excellence!
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Michael Fluellen Recreation Center to hold Kwanzaa activities, feast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday centered around African family and social values, according to Britannica. If you would like to celebrate Kwanzaa with your children, you may want to take them to the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, located at 2824 Eighth Street in Columbus, starting tomorrow. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Freezing temperatures blanket Chambers County

Below freezing temperatures descended on Chambers County along with much of the nation in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22nd and continued unabated through Tuesday, December 27th. What has been described as a “once in a generation storm” by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

More than 1,000 Notasulga customers without water in Macon County

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A water shortage emergency is impacting 1,023 customers who are now without running water in Notasulga, Macon County.  Mayor Tommy Miller says when the water does come back on possibly Tuesday night or Wednesday, customers will be under a boiling water notice until the water tests free of bacteria. The town is coming […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm. On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street. Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Authorities identify the second victim in deadly Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Corner’s Office has identified the second victim in the Christmas Eve Bunker Hill shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Jewel Dantzler, 18, dead on Wednesday morning at 4:18 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital. The initial victim, 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, was pronounced dead on Dec. 24. Authorities have […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department closed on Dec. 28 due to maintenance issues

Update 2:40 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department announced that the facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Update 12:36 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
EUFAULA, AL

