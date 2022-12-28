Dixie Elementary School had their annual Christmas special, called “Christmas in Dixie”. This celebration allows the students to celebrate Christmas by singing special songs, dances and spreading joy to their classmates. Parents, Grandparents and the community were able to come out and enjoy the show. Staff member, Lamarrius Anderson, is excited that they are able to continue the traditions at this school. Covid-19 stopped the tradition for a couple of years, but the Christmas in Dixie is back. Dixie Elementary School students are Destined for Excellence!

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO