Pet safety on the road

You buckle up when you get in your vehicle. Make sure your pet is just as safe.

Many dog owners let their dog run loose in an open truck bed, not thinking about the dangers. No matter how well-trained or coordinated you think your dog is, he or she can still fall or jump out of the back of a truck.

Oregon law requires a dog to be protected by a carrier or other restraint if transported on "the external part of a vehicle" on a highway.

A carrier or cage is most ideal, but if you use a leash or lead, make sure it is of a length that doesn’t allow the dog to go over the side. A two-point restraint works best to ensure the animal can’t jump or be thrown in the event of a sudden stop or collision.

If your pet travels inside the vehicle with you, remember that driving with any live animal on your lap presents a distraction and puts the pet, the driver, other passengers, and other drivers at significant risk for a collision. A collision that would otherwise be preventable.

There are numerous pet-specific vehicle restraints that work with your existing seatbelts and can be purchased either online or in pet stores.

Our pets love to be on the go with us. Show them how much you care by always considering their safety whenever you take them on the road with you.

For more information and tips visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net