FosterKidsMatter❤️
4d ago
This woman is an Angel in disguise. What she did is amazing. God definitely put those Angel Wings and Halo on her and needed her to care for this man. I cried while watching the video … what a heart of gold. ❤️❤️❤️
Yvonne Ringwood
4d ago
I would also like 2 thank the gentlemen who came and shoveled. this young lady out and took her and joe to the hospital. once again it shows that Buffalo NY is still the city of Good neighbors❤❤❤❤❤
Tanisha Brooks
4d ago
she deserves every penny...what is the price on a human life, what is the price on a pure heart. she didn't want anything bit to see Joe make it...I honestly believe that she will do good with this money.
