Del Oro bests Rio Americano in basketball battle of section heavyweights

The 80th annual Kendall Arnett Tournament wasted no time setting the stage this year, as the bracket matched regional basketball heavyweights Del Oro and Rio Americano in the opening round. It may have been an upset in terms of rankings, but don’t tell the Golden Eagles, who coasted to a...
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
