Guest - 53
1d ago
I watch the Mavs and Knicks game last night, It’s good game to watch and Mavs won in overtime, Luka is terrific NBA player, Another Triple Double, 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists.
ZXOfficianado
1d ago
How can that be? He isn't, well you know, a person of color? You mean he has worked to perfect his talent and be rewarded for it? This isn't going to be accepted well by Burning Looting and Mayhem (BLM). The refs and everyone involved must be in on the fix to make his non-basket points count. They must have taken air out of the balls or tilted the rims or something.
