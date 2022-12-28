Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Whitecaps extend loan of M Caio Alexandre
The Vancouver Whitecaps extended the loan of midfielder Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza EC in Brazil's Serie A. Alexandre, who moved to the Brazilian club in August, could end up with Fortaleza on a permanent basis if performance clauses are met. Alexandre, 23, joined the Whitecaps from Brazil's Botafogo FR in...
Pedro Gallese signs new Orlando City contract through 2024 MLS season
Orlando City have taken a big step in their winter preparations with the signing of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to a new contract. Gallese's new deal keeps him at Exploria Stadium through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, having been out of contract following the 2022 campaign. The...
Tyler Adams confirms the USMNT's Copa America participation
Tyler Adams has confirmed the USMNT will have the chance to compete at Copa America ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo calls him 'Texas Boy' but Germany made USMNT star Weston McKennie love soccer
Like most kids born in Texas, football was one of Weston McKennie's first loves. But when he moved to Germany at the age of six, soccer took over.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Ex-Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito rejoins Genoa
Former Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has performed a career U-turn by re-joining Italian Serie B side Genoa despite appearing to retire from professional soccer in November. Criscito, who turns 36 on Friday, only joined TFC in June, going on to make 16 appearances for the club across all competitions,...
Examining the incredible legacy of Brazilian soccer legend Pelé
Pelé, who won a record three World Cups with Brazil, died Thursday at the age of 82. CBS Sports soccer analyst Jimmy Conrad examined what made him such a legend, and how he helped grow the game in the U.S. with his ever present smile and positivity.
Yardbarker
Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed
Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
Soccer-Real Madrid is ready and needs no signings, says Ancelotti
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said his team does not need winter signings as it is in good shape to resume the season in LaLiga, where they trail leaders Barcelona by two points.
Barcelona vs Espanyol - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Preview of Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Espanyol, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Preview of Real Valladolid's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Yardbarker
Confirmed contact between Valencia and midfielder with 49 Uruguay caps
Given the size of the club, Valencia will always attract plenty of attention stories during the transfer window. In addition, manager Gennaro Gattuso is nothing if not direct with his words. Although it appears are his actions are contradictory to his statements this time round. In a previous interview this...
CBS Sports
USMNT captain Tyler Adams says team to play in Copa America in ideal tune-up for 2026 World Cup
With the World Cup in 2026 being in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the United States national team won't have to go through World Cup qualification in Concacaf since they will host. While that's great as the team won't have to worry about how they'll make it to the biggest tournament on earth, but it also sees the team lose a lot of competitive matches ahead of time. The team will feature in Nations League but with a group consisting of El Salvador and Grenada, that's not exactly the competition that will test the team ahead of it, and neither will the Gold Cup, but it looks like they could be participating in another tournament.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd cool on Felix but keen on Morata
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external. Felix's Atletico team-mate Alvaro Morata is a loan target for Erik ten Hag. (ESPN), external. United, along with Premier League rivals Spurs, have also opened talks with...
Chelsea open talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez move
The 21-year-old, voted the Young Player of the World Cup this month, has made a big impression since joining Benfica from River Plate last summer for an initial £8.5m.
90min
