Whitecaps extend loan of M Caio Alexandre

The Vancouver Whitecaps extended the loan of midfielder Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza EC in Brazil's Serie A. Alexandre, who moved to the Brazilian club in August, could end up with Fortaleza on a permanent basis if performance clauses are met. Alexandre, 23, joined the Whitecaps from Brazil's Botafogo FR in...
Ex-Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito rejoins Genoa

Former Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has performed a career U-turn by re-joining Italian Serie B side Genoa despite appearing to retire from professional soccer in November. Criscito, who turns 36 on Friday, only joined TFC in June, going on to make 16 appearances for the club across all competitions,...
Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed

Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
Confirmed contact between Valencia and midfielder with 49 Uruguay caps

Given the size of the club, Valencia will always attract plenty of attention stories during the transfer window. In addition, manager Gennaro Gattuso is nothing if not direct with his words. Although it appears are his actions are contradictory to his statements this time round. In a previous interview this...
USMNT captain Tyler Adams says team to play in Copa America in ideal tune-up for 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup in 2026 being in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the United States national team won't have to go through World Cup qualification in Concacaf since they will host. While that's great as the team won't have to worry about how they'll make it to the biggest tournament on earth, but it also sees the team lose a lot of competitive matches ahead of time. The team will feature in Nations League but with a group consisting of El Salvador and Grenada, that's not exactly the competition that will test the team ahead of it, and neither will the Gold Cup, but it looks like they could be participating in another tournament.
T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd cool on Felix but keen on Morata

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external. Felix's Atletico team-mate Alvaro Morata is a loan target for Erik ten Hag. (ESPN), external. United, along with Premier League rivals Spurs, have also opened talks with...
