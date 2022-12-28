Read full article on original website
Lily Collins Shares the Moment She Got Her Emily in Paris Bangs
Watch: Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 3. Lily Collins is hair for her banging new look. The Emily in Paris star shared a behind-the-scenes video of how her character, Emily Cooper, really got her fringe bangs for season three. While the hit Netflix show depicts Emily impulsively cutting her tresses herself—in the first episode no less!—the real way it happened was a lot less dramatic. But still very much nerve-wracking.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Married ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Leave Partners for Each Other
Married Co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have allegedly left their partners to be with each-other after a months-long affair, Page Six reported Wednesday. The affair reportedly began in March—the same month they both ran the New York City half marathon— and they were spotted “canoodling” in bars by the ABC News building as early as May, a source told Page Six. The Daily Mail reported the two went on a getaway to a romantic cottage earlier this month, complete with a paparazzi photo of Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt. Robach has been married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue since 2010, although the couple reportedly split in August, alongside Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig. The two have deactivated their Instagram accounts in light of the news, with neither commenting publicly on the affair. ABC hasn’t responded to a request for comment.Read it at PageSix
GMA’s Robin Roberts’ fans left stunned by star’s outfit choice as hosts shares update from winter break
ROBIN Roberts' outfit has left Good Morning America fans stunned after she offered viewers an insight into her winter break. The popular morning show host, 62, was seen cycling while on vacation. Roberts is reportedly holidaying in Key West, Florida - a city she's previously dubbed her "happy place." She...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the...
Awkward & Alone: T.J. Holmes Appears Nervous Anchoring 'GMA' Without Costar-Turned-Lover Amy Robach After Secret Romance Scandal
Missing someone? T.J. Holmes looked awkward and nervous when he appeared alone to anchor the third hour of Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after the news broke about his secret relationship with his cohost-turned-lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.T.J. and Amy — who are married to other people but reportedly separated — took their chemistry off the screen and into the real world, with their alleged 6-month affair exposed in a series of PDA-filled pics. After their romance made headlines, Amy was noticeably absent from her television duties, leaving T.J. to anchor alone during the PR nightmare. The normally...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Jeopardy! champ Ray LaLonde delays show to send message to crew in rare on-stage move before winning 9th straight game
JEOPARDY! champ Ray LaLonde delayed the show on Tuesday to send a message of gratitude for the behind-the-scenes crew. The scenic artist from Toronto, Canada, is becoming a regular on The Alex Trebek Stage as he comes close to being crowned a super champ. During Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, host...
‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Surprise Fans Over Christmas With Unexpected Visit to Iconic Shop
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating the holidays Down Under. And on Tuesday, the couple visited one of their favorite spots. That’s Manly Seaside Kebabs in Manly, New South Wales. While the United States was in a Christmas deep freeze, Urban and Kidman had fun in the sun. Manly is a sentimental seaside spot in the northern suburbs of Sydney. Back in 2006, the couple were married in Manly at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel on the campus of St Patrick’s College.
‘Classic PR Move’: Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ Cozy Holiday Photos Criticized By Insiders As ABC Investigation Moves Forward
Disgraced Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted arm-in-arm after a lunch date in New York and again at the airport over the Christmas weekend —and insiders believe the two are simply trying to keep up appearances as their careers hang in the balance, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that ever since Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, were suspended from their high-profile gigs — and their respective 12-year marriages to spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig went bust — the flirty cohosts have soured on each other. “It’s sunk in that at...
‘Uunchai’: South Asian Streamer ZEE5 Global Gives Amitabh Bachchan-Starring Feature January Launch Date
EXCLUSIVE: South Asian-focused streamer ZEE5 Global will roll out Sooraj R. Barjatya’s first feature in seven years on January 6, 2023. ZEE5 snapped up streaming rights to the film, which stars Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan among others, in November. It is already in cinemas in India and will roll out in 190+ territories on ZEE5 Global next month. Uunchai marks director Barjatya’s first film since 2015 Salman Khan blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and is billed as a “heart-warming tale of friendship.” Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, it follows the journey of three aged friends, Amit (Bachchan), Javed (Boman...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
Pamela Anderson’s New Jacquemus Holiday Campaign Pays Tribute to Her Iconic ’90s Style
Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock A stylish Christmas! Pamela Anderson is the star of a new Jacquemus holiday campaign. In the extravagant ad — which also included a cheeky video and was shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25 — the Baywatch star, 55, posed in Paris, wearing a number of fabulous ‘fits by the fashion house. The […]
'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Last-Ditch Plea REVEALED: TV Junkman Asks Frank Fritz To 'Return & Save The Show'
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is allegedly hopeful his old partner Frank Fritz will be open to making a comeback on History's antique-hunting reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after insiders came forward with behind-the-scenes details.The pair had become a regular fixture on the hit series, serving as co-hosts since its debut in 2010. Fritz later revealed in July 2021 that he was released from the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe amid their feud.Since then, Wolfe has made an impassioned, last-ditch plea to his old partner to "return and save American Pickers," well-placed show insiders claim....
King Charles Will "Always Keep the Door Open" for Prince Harry, in Spite of the Sussexes' Netflix Drama
In spite of all the unending ~drama~ surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell-filled Netflix docuseries (not to mention Harry's upcoming, wildly-anticipated memoir, Spare), there's always going to be a chance for royal reconciliation. Or, at least for Harry, anyway. According to royal expert/reporter Rebecca English, we should all pretty...
