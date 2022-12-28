ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023

A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!

Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
KISSIMMEE, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?

Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River

Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WPBF News 25

7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Manatee cams: Livestream Florida's beloved marine mammal in natural springs

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Manatees are known to wander Florida waterways, but the best time to see them is during chilly weather. Cold weather can be harmful to beloved state marine mammal, – as they may suffer from cold stress or hypothermia – so they typically head to state springs where the temperature is the same year-round (roughly 70 degrees), and huddle among each other for warmth.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy