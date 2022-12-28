Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023
A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
disneyfoodblog.com
You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!
Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
fox35orlando.com
What's behind Southwest Airlines cancelling flights, and why are airline workers sleeping on floors?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Most airlines are averaging about a 5% cancellation rate right now. Southwest Airlines is sitting at 70%, and for those who are dealing with Southwest, they aren’t up against an annoying or inconvenient but short delay. Some, like Loretta Moore, could be stranded for up to a week.
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines offering reimbursements to passengers as flight cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travel headaches for Southwest passengers continue. The airline still leads the way in cancelations worldwide. Their passengers may not be able to get rebooked until the weekend. The airline has promised reimbursements and says they are working on a system to find lost luggage. Although, those stuck...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
Watch: Florida server surprised with $1,000 tip
A server at Florida restaurant was pleasantly surprised with a $1,000 tip just days before Christmas.
WPBF News 25
7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee cams: Livestream Florida's beloved marine mammal in natural springs
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Manatees are known to wander Florida waterways, but the best time to see them is during chilly weather. Cold weather can be harmful to beloved state marine mammal, – as they may suffer from cold stress or hypothermia – so they typically head to state springs where the temperature is the same year-round (roughly 70 degrees), and huddle among each other for warmth.
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
Comments / 0