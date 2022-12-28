Read full article on original website
Christina Ricci, 42, heaps praise on her Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega, 20, and calls her 'amazing'
Christina Ricci heaped praise on her Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega, the breakout young actress who plays the titular Addams Family hero in Netflix's hit series.
Drew Barrymore Struggles to Finish Interview After ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount Hits on Her: “This Has Never Happened to Me”
In a galaxy far, far away, Drew Barrymore lives happily ever after with an attractive British man. After Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount sweet-talked Barrymore using her own childhood crush as leverage, the actress-turned-talk show host became so flustered she could hardly finish the interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen on his 'very specific relationship' with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen got real about his friendship with Anderson Cooper. On the Dec. 27 episode of host Bruce Bozzi's podcast "Table for Two," Cohen, 54, spoke about how he's bonded with Cooper over their careers on camera and becoming parents later in life. “We've known each other for years. But...
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post
The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
toofab.com
Eddie Murphy Grills Jonah Hill About Dating His Daughter in Netflix Trailer
"So you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?" Eddie Murphy and Nia Long have some serious questions about Jonah Hill's intentions. In the teaser for Netflix's new movie "You People", the duo grill Hill about him...
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7 Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas. On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits. The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in...
Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' And 'EastEnders' Actor, Dies At 78
“When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed," tweeted colleague Barnaby Edwards. "Thanks for the fun, Stephen.”
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘Gilmore Girls’ Janet Billings Role Made Katie Walder a Real-Life Fitness Buff
Katie Walder reflects on her role on 'Gilmore Girls.' Walder got in shape to play Yale housemate Janet Billings, and she's kept it up for 18 years after.
Julia Garner Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Husband in Rare Tribute on 3rd Wedding Anniversary
The Ozark star and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in December 2019 Julia Garner is reaching another milestone in her marriage with Mark Foster. The Inventing Anna actress celebrated her third wedding anniversary on Tuesday by posting a throwback photo of the pair from their big day. Alongside a photo of her walking hand in hand with Foster and holding a bouquet of flowers at New York City Hall, she captioned the rare Instagram tribute: "💫 3 years today 💫"...
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement
Watch: Savannah Chrisley WON'T Allow Emmy on Next Vacation. Emmy Medders knows best when it comes to making it work with Chase Chrisley. The 26-year-old made an appearance on her future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast Dec. 27 and got candid over her relationship with Chase, sharing what led to her fiancé's proposal in October.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Kate Walsh Breaks Down Madeline’s Funniest ‘Emily in Paris’ Scene: “The Pigeons Were Insane”
Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix features one heck of a coo d’état. Not a coup…a coo, because, well, pigeons. If you have yet to watch Season 3, Episode 3, “Coo D’état,” you might want to stop reading to avoid spoilers. But if you’re caught up with Sylvie’s elaborate scheme to get her old Savoir office back, then read on to hear actor Kate Walsh break down one of the funniest scenes of the show. Yes, it involved pigeons. And yes the pigeons were real.
E! News
