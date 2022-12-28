Read full article on original website
A Vintage Bride at Golden Hour Styled Shoot in Somerset, NJ
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal magazine, Issue No. 27, this styled shoot showcases a vintage bride with natural dreads and glowing chocolate skin at golden hour. Abbey Cher of BeYouDcor conceptualized this vintage bridal shoot after searching for inspiration showing brides with natural locs. She shares, “I could not for the life of me find many at all.” Influenced by the lack of imagery she found, Abigail set out to create her own shoot celebrating Black brides.
So This Is Love: A Romance Filled Styled Shoot
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 27, Noadia Valsin of Memorable Event Design and her ultimate dream team of wedding vendors create an intimate scene of timeless luxury and romance. From beautiful soft drapery to regal black and gold furniture framed by baby’s breath, white roses and orchids, their...
The Ultimate Private Wedding Experience in Atlanta, Georgia
Undeterred by Covid, a couple celebrates their love in an elegant, private wedding experience in Atlanta, Georgia. Angela and Darius Walker’s original wedding plans for September 2020 were pushed back twice because of Covid. After their second July 2021 date became impossible, they decided to have a small private ceremony at home instead. However, the pair truly longed for some semblance of their dream wedding. But was that even possible?
Ann Lowe: Celebrating An American Couturier With Elizabeth Way
I was introduced to society by a leading society woman. So many of the society women allowed their daughters to come to my shop and feel safe.”. Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal magazine, Issue No. 27, Contributing Fashion Editor Marie Deborah Smith’s conversation with The Museum at FIT’s Associate Curator, Elizabeth Way, uncovered more of the incredible and monumental story of American Hero and Fashion Icon: Ann Lowe.
Adventure Elopement at Sunrise in North Cascades National Park
Kasey and Yashas’s adventure elopement at North Cascades National Park in Washington State was a testament to their love with stunning views of Mt. Shuksan, sweet moments with family, and Indian culture. Kasey and Yashas knew they didn’t want a traditional wedding. Kasey shares, “Neither of us wanted to...
The Perfect Pair: Elevate Your Look With Evening Gloves Now
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for glitz, glam, and the best gift of the season, evening gloves!. These aren’t your typical old ladies who brunch bunch gloves. This outwear look is the must-have trend that keeps on giving. I definitely remember that take my breath away moment in 2020 when Zoe Kravitz wore her full-length evening gloves to the SAG Awards. As someone who loves full-on glamour, that moment hit my spirit hard.
Coterie Retreat 2022: Sandals Montego Bay Hosts Speakers’ VIP Dinner Under The Stars
On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, speakers presenting at this year’s Coterie Retreat were transported to the luxurious Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica for a pre-conference VIP Dinner Under the Stars. “Love is all you need at Sandals.”. – Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Sandals Resorts’ Director of Romance. Arriving from Coterie Retreat...
