It’s the most wonderful time of the year for glitz, glam, and the best gift of the season, evening gloves!. These aren’t your typical old ladies who brunch bunch gloves. This outwear look is the must-have trend that keeps on giving. I definitely remember that take my breath away moment in 2020 when Zoe Kravitz wore her full-length evening gloves to the SAG Awards. As someone who loves full-on glamour, that moment hit my spirit hard.

5 DAYS AGO