Tillamook Transportation District names new GM

The Tillamook County Transportation District Board offered Brian Vitulli the district’s General Manager position on December 21, and he accepted.

Vitulli will replace Mike Reed who has been serving as the interim General Manager following the death of former General Manager Doug Pilant in early July.

Vitulli will assume leadership of the district on February 6, 2023, at an initial salary of $115,000 and is receiving $10,000 to cover moving expenses.

Green will return to his position as operations superintendent for the district following Vitulli’s arrival.

Vitulli comes to Tillamook from Colorado Springs where he has been transit planning supervisor since 2014.

He has worked in transportation districts in Philadelphia, Maryland and Colorado dating back to 1996 and has a bachelors’ degree in geography with a focus on planning and a master in public administration.

Board members expressed optimism for Vitulli’s tenure with the district and thanked Reed for stepping in as interim general manager.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.