The Tennessee Titans might be one of the unlikeliest potential playoff teams of all-time. Tennessee lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 on "Thursday Night Football," marking their sixth consecutive loss. They fell to 7-9 on the season overall. Ari Meirov shared a mind-blowing fact about the Titans after the game — with the loss to...
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it's one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship...
No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 NC State and No. 7 Virginia Tech were all stunned by unranked teams Thursday night, increasing the number of losses by AP top-10 teams this season to 22.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.The game was tied entering the third period, but Johnston's fourth goal in the last five games gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Benn doubled the cushion with a power play goal, and Seguin scored his second of the night into an empty net. Seguin has four goals in his last four games. Jason Robertson assisted on Dallas' third goal, running his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists). UP NEXT Stars: Host San Jose on Saturday. Wild: Visit St. Louis on Saturday.
