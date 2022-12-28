ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Minnesota

To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
See the First, Horrifying Videos From the Christmas Bomb Cyclone

A brewing bomb cyclone—which has already hit some parts of the country—is set to impact most states throughout the weekend. Some are calling it a "once in a generation" storm, expected to bring more than a foot of snow and "life-threatening" wind chills to some locales as far south as the Texas/Mexico border, as reported by CNN. About a third of the entire U.S. population is under winter weather and/or wind chill alerts, with parts of the Midwest expecting to see the coldest Christmas in the last 40 years or so, with several states breaking their record lows.
Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
Widespread Snowfall Unloaded in Portions of Northern Ireland and Scotland

The recent weather report said that widespread snowfall occurred in portions of Northern Ireland and Scotland before the year flips to 2023. Previous reports showed that portions of England experienced extremely cold weather, especially before Christmas. As many people in England prepared for the holiday, the weather became problematic for...
2022 will be warmest year ever for UK, Met Office says

The Met Office has said 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the UK. According to provisional figures, every month was hotter than average, with the exception of December when the UK experienced a notable cold snap. The year's average temperature will likely beat the previous all-time high...
