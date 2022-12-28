A brewing bomb cyclone—which has already hit some parts of the country—is set to impact most states throughout the weekend. Some are calling it a "once in a generation" storm, expected to bring more than a foot of snow and "life-threatening" wind chills to some locales as far south as the Texas/Mexico border, as reported by CNN. About a third of the entire U.S. population is under winter weather and/or wind chill alerts, with parts of the Midwest expecting to see the coldest Christmas in the last 40 years or so, with several states breaking their record lows.

