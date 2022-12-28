Read full article on original website
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
Video Shows Terrifying Driving Conditions As Massive Blizzard Hits U.S.
The blizzard is expected to impede all modes of transportation just days before Christmas at peak holiday travel time.
See the First, Horrifying Videos From the Christmas Bomb Cyclone
A brewing bomb cyclone—which has already hit some parts of the country—is set to impact most states throughout the weekend. Some are calling it a "once in a generation" storm, expected to bring more than a foot of snow and "life-threatening" wind chills to some locales as far south as the Texas/Mexico border, as reported by CNN. About a third of the entire U.S. population is under winter weather and/or wind chill alerts, with parts of the Midwest expecting to see the coldest Christmas in the last 40 years or so, with several states breaking their record lows.
Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south
Temperatures are plummeting across parts of the Midwest as frigid air moves south from Canada, threatening to disrupt travel ahead of the holiday season. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. Dec. 21, 2022.
Christmas is canceled: Almost 7,000 flights scrapped or delayed as bomb cyclone causes travel chaos
Christmas travel plans for hundreds of thousands of people are in jeopardy as a "bomb cyclone" brings freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions to various parts of the country.
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Monster storm stretches from Mexico to Canada: ‘Something I will never forget’
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
natureworldnews.com
Widespread Snowfall Unloaded in Portions of Northern Ireland and Scotland
The recent weather report said that widespread snowfall occurred in portions of Northern Ireland and Scotland before the year flips to 2023. Previous reports showed that portions of England experienced extremely cold weather, especially before Christmas. As many people in England prepared for the holiday, the weather became problematic for...
BBC
2022 will be warmest year ever for UK, Met Office says
The Met Office has said 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the UK. According to provisional figures, every month was hotter than average, with the exception of December when the UK experienced a notable cold snap. The year's average temperature will likely beat the previous all-time high...
2022 on track to be hottest on record for the UK
With only a few days left, 2022 is set to be the warmest year on record in the United Kingdom (U.K.), according to the country’s Met Office. The office announced on Wednesday that 2022 will be the warmest year on record in the central England temperature series, which began in 1659 and is the world’s…
