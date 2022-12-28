Read full article on original website
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
Here Are The States Sending Out Final Stimulus Checks In 2022
Story Here Some Americans may be struggling financially more than ever when the holiday season gets underway due to soaring inflation. Here Are The States Sending Out Final Stimulus Checks In 2022Photo byReuters.
A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
