Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn haters and Zack Snyder stans get a reality check as ‘Avatar 2’ passes a major box office haul
Due to his impeccable track record in both the MCU and the DCEU, most comic book enthusiasts were thrilled about James Gunn coming on board to lead the latter into a glorious new age of cinematic acclaim, but what the creative had to inevitably do to achieve that has caused a fraction in the community, and that’s putting it lightly.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor
Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
webnewsobserver.com
Top 5 scariest horror movies to watch this weekend
Tick, tock! Tick, tock! The clock is ticking and it seems that 2022 is already out of our hands. There’s too much to do and so much to say to each other. But why not spend these last few days in silence? And to add a bit more of a thrill in the silence, maybe watch a horror movie or two with our friends and family. Perhaps these jump scares might make you jump to 2023, you never know.
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
Popculture
Major Upcoming Horror Movie Pulled From Release Calendar
A major upcoming horror movie featuring stars of The Boys and Stranger Things has been pulled from the release calendar. In a new announcement, Sony revealed that True Haunting — now referred to as Untitled True Haunting — will no longer open on Jan. 6, as was initially scheduled. At this time, it is listed as "TBD," with no word on when it may debut. The film stars Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things 4), and is based on true events originally recounted in Edwin F. Becker's book of the same name.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star Niecy Nash Says The Show Shines “More Of A Light On The Victims Than It Is On The Killer”
Niecy Nash has heard it all before — people acknowledging her good reviews in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story without actually seeing it because they didn’t want to stomach a Netflix limited series about a serial killer. Fortunately, Nash has a ready answer for those ambivalent fans. “I feel like it’s shining more of a light on the victims than it is on the killer,” says the actress, who plays Glenda Cleveland, a real-life neighbor of Dahmer who repeatedly tried to report his crimes to the police. “Normally, you view it from the lead character’s point of view,...
Nicolas Cage: ‘Renfield’ Turns Dracula Into a ‘Warhol’-Esque Figure
For his next career transformation, Nicolas Cage is looking to become the Andy Warhol of the undead. Academy Award winner Cage teased upcoming dark comedy “Renfield” in a new cover story for Empire magazine. Cage stars as a modern day Dracula, whose servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) dreams of breaking free from his eternal tutelage under the undead bloodsucker. Renfield crosses paths with a traffic cop (Awkwafina) and mobsters, played by Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Chris McKay helms the Universal Pictures film, which is set to premiere April 14, 2023. “When I got a sense of where McKay wanted to go, I...
AOL Corp
'Django Unchained' at 10: Jamie Foxx says he 'understood the text' of Quentin Tarantino's N-word-laden script
If there’s one takeaway from talking to Jamie Foxx about making Django Unchained — the Oscar-winning revisionist Western that opened 10 years ago, on Dec. 25, 2012 — it’s that the actor really, really, really loved working with writer-director Quentin Tarantino. “Working with Quentin Tarantino is...
iCarly fans are finding resurfaced scene seriously disturbing in hindsight
ICarly fans have been left questioning the appropriateness of one scene in the popular kids show after watching it back as adults. The Nickelodeon comedy series was a favourite for many kids growing up in the noughties when the possibilities of the internet were just becoming apparent and Sam, Carly, and Freddie made the most of it by becoming viewers' favourite content creators.
James Cameron Cut Out 10 Minutes of ‘Avatar 2’ Gun Violence Because It Made His Stomach Sick: ‘I Don’t Want to Fetishize Guns’ Anymore
Much of the conversation around James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” has centered on its three-hour runtime, which has hardly stopped the film from topping box office charts around the world. In a new interview with Esquire Middle East, Cameron revealed the film would’ve run 10 minutes longer had he not cut out scenes with gun violence. The filmmaker said he is no longer interested in fetishizing guns in his action scenes given the rampant gun violence in the U.S. “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” Cameron said. “I wanted to get rid...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Family Guy Lois Griffin Dead at 43’ meme explained
Family Guy has been a source of off-the-rails entertainment for millions of viewers across the world since it first began airing on Fox in 1999. Creator Seth MacFarlane came up with first iteration of the show — a slapstick comedy about a man and his talking dog — during his time at the Rhode Island School of Design and over time, the idea morphed into the adult cartoon we watch today. The comedy, inspired by sitcoms like The Simpsons, wasn’t an instant hit and was actually cancelled after its third season. Due to high DVD sales and a positive reaction to reruns airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, the show was revived in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
Comments / 0