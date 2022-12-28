ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Marloe’s new Coniston Automatic collection is remarkably good value

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zclCo_0jwIl6Wc00

Independent British watchmaker Marloe has announced a new range of self-winding timepieces called the Coniston Automatic.

Named after the water speed record venue of Coniston Water in the English Lake District, the collection is made up of four pieces, all available for pre-order now. The first is the CN7, named after the Bluebird Proteus CN7, a gas turbine-powered car that earned Donald Campbell the World Land Speed Record in 1964.

Featuring a blue dial reminiscent of the Campbell family’s Bluebird cars and boats, the Coniston Auto CN7 has a 41mm case diameter and is 11.1mm deep with a 20mm strap. It features a dual-texture stainless steel case with sapphire crystal, the brand’s trademark multi-layer dial and luminous hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6KCx_0jwIl6Wc00

(Image credit: Marloe Watch Company)

Waterproof to 10 ATM, or about 100 metres, all members of the new Coniston Auto family are powered by a Japanese-made Miyota 8N24 automatic mechanical movement with 21 jewels and 40-plus hours of power reserve. The CN7 is available with a range of straps made from leather, steel and fabric.

Next up is the K4, named after the hydroplane that earned Sir Malcolm Campbell, father of Donald, his 141.74mph water speed record of 1939. This watch has the same specifications and general design as the CN7, but features a black bezel and the same selection of 12 straps to pick from.

Alongside these is the Coniston Auto Trackday, which is a nod to the Campbell family’s track racing days, and specifically the period when Sir Malcolm won the 1927 and 1928 Grand Prix de Boulogne. As with the rest of the collection, this watch was designed in collaboration with the Campbell Family Heritage Trust.

The Trackday is offered with 11 strap options, including an eye-catching orange that matches detailing on the dial of the same colour. The multi-layer dial also features pale steel blue and cream colourways, and has the same open back as the rest of the family, showing off the automatic movement within.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3l8E_0jwIl6Wc00

(Image credit: Marloe Watch Company)

Lastly there’s the Coniston Auto Black Edition. As the name suggests, this is a model of Marloe watch with a black dial and bezel, punctuated with yellow and cream details, and a set of straps that compliment the watch’s darker colourway. In this case, 10 strap options are available.

Every model of Marloe Coniston Auto is available to pre-order now, and customers can choose which serial number they would like, subject to availability. All four examples are priced at £329 as part of a pre-order offer. The price increases to £349 on 1 January, and shipping begins in early January, the company says.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
MotorAuthority

Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023

AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car's design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC's 122nd anniversary. AC Cars is one of the U.K.'s oldest...
Robb Report

One of the First Ruf-Tuned Porsche 997-Gen 911s Is Now Up for Auction

One of Ruf Automobile’s most impressive riffs on the 997-generation Porsche 911 is up for auction. The ride in question is the first example of the Rt12 S that the German tuner introduced in 2009 as the high-power successor to the Rt12. The S variant received improved aerodynamics, a distinctive front wing and a new carbon-fiber decklid with a matching carbon rear wing. Essentially, it’s a Stuttgart classic with the cool factor turned up to 11. This particular model, which is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, was originally built for a Puerto Rican racing driver. A testament to the ride’s...
MONTANA STATE
Autoblog

The AC Cobra will be reborn — bigger and more modern, AC Cars says

Somewhere up there, Carroll Shelby is smiling. The unmistakable AC Cobra, the two-seat British-made roadster known to most Americans as the Shelby Cobra, is to be reborn next year with a V8 motor generating 645 horsepower and a new name: the AC Cobra GT Roadster — so says AC Cars, which claims to be Britain’s oldest (122 years) automaker, and says it's nearing the end of a three-year development phase on the car.
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Massive End-of-Year Sale Includes Deep Discounts on Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Winter-Ready Cookware

At this point in the year, we’re sure the last thing you want to think about is. . After all the early Black Friday deals, Cyber Week sales, and holiday gift gathering you went through these past three months, it’s totally understandable that you’d need to take a breather. But trust us, it’s not yet time to close all those shopping tabs. Now that Christmas has passed, many of our favorite brands and retailers have launched post-holiday sales with discounts that are, in some cases, as good as those you saw after Thanksgiving. You’ll definitely want to head to Le Creuset’s website during your final spree of the year. There, you’ll find some tried-and-true cookware pieces for way less than their original prices. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so read on to see how much you can save on the iconic Dutch oven, the grill pan, and other awesome finds.
TODAY.com

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here and it has up to 70% off fashion, beauty, more

Can you believe the new year is less than a week away? Before popping the bubbly, Nordstrom is giving you an added way to celebrate another trip around the sun — with its Half-Yearly Sale! The retailer is helping shoppers ring in 2023 with steep discounts on tens of thousands of items across every category.
Tyla

Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes

A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
thekrazycouponlady.com

Plush Bed Blankets, as Low as $7.84 on Target.com

We're reader-supported and only partner with brands we trust. When you buy through links on our site we may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. Learn More. Product prices and availability are accurate as of the date and time indicated and are subject to change. Expires...
T3

T3

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy