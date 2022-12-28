Looking for a career in law enforcement? The FBI's Honolulu office is hiring for all positions- both special agents and the staff who support them. Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu division, says, "Whether you're a college student now or thinking about another career, it's a great time to apply. We are going to have positions in the FBI in the next few years."

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO