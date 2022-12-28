Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to commune with nature.
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
FBI recruiting for all positions
Looking for a career in law enforcement? The FBI's Honolulu office is hiring for all positions- both special agents and the staff who support them. Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu division, says, "Whether you're a college student now or thinking about another career, it's a great time to apply. We are going to have positions in the FBI in the next few years."
Unraveling Your Traveling: A day of recovery after a week of chaos for Southwest Airlines
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
Honolulu is the last Hawaiʻi police department to process concealed carry permits
All four county police departments in Hawaiʻi are officially processing and signing concealed carry weapons licenses. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that required individuals to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch “This is...
Hiker rescues on Maunawili Trail, Koʻolau Summit Trail
O'ahu has many hikes and trails that both residents and visitors enjoy.
Wall collapse in Kailua kills man, injures others
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the wall was 15 feet high and was behind a home, which complicated getting to the scene.
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit. A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals. Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A reported...
North Shore Paddlers’ Long-Awaited Canoe Halau Gets Underway
That’s the question North Shore paddlers have been asking for over 10 years, since the city first committed funding for it. The money languished until Mayor Rick Blangiardi released it earlier this year. The city’s Department of Design and Construction will now design the structure and put it out...
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
‘First Day Hike’ to Makapuu Lighthouse is back
This sunrise hike is one of the most popular morning hikes on island and it's perfect to start your new year with panoramic ocean views.
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania
