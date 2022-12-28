ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Operation Santa Sleigh expected to return to the Miami Valley tonight after weather postpones launch

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
MIAMI VALLEY — First responders across Ohio are expected to be participating in Operation Santa Sleigh tonight after weather previously postponed the launch.

The annual Christmas event was rescheduled from December 23 to December 28 after a winter storm moved through the area.

>>LAST YEAR: Video shows Operation Santa Sleigh caravan lights up Dayton Children’s Hospital

Tonight caravans of first responders will visit Children’s Hospitals and Veteran’s Hospitals, with emergency lights flashing, to spread belated holiday cheer simultaneously throughout seven different cities in Ohio.

Light Ohio Blue will be organizing the event with help from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the International Association of Fire Fighters.

This will be the third year local crews celebrate this event. Operation Santa Sleigh has been active across the state of Ohio for the past four years.

