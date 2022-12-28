ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

U.S. Customs and Border Protection looking to hire more agents

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is looking for more people to join their workforce. CBP is offering a hiring bonus of $10,000 for those who finish the academy and another $10,000 for those who complete two years in a designated remote area.

Daniel Hernandez, a CBP agent and public affairs officer for the Tucson sector, said the thinning workforce is something that many law enforcement agencies are seeing across the country.

"Right now the number of agents we have is in the low 3000s," he said. "We're currently we are seeing a higher influx of migrants entering the country and so we need enough agents to help."

He said the agents in the Tucson sector cover a vast area of land and they have to be able to adapt.

"We have agents every where -- in the court room or in the field in remote mountain operations," he said. "Some days your office is the outdoors and somedays your office is your and some days your office is several counties."

He said each agent must complete training in the academy.

"It involves rigorous physical training and extensive coursework in law," Hernandez said.

The agents will then continue training even after they leave the academy. Hernandez encourages interested applicants to apply on their website.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

