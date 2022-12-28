ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Vin Diesel announces Fast X’s trailer release date

By Peony Hirwani
 1 day ago

Vin Diesel has revealed that Fast X’s official trailer is going to be released around February 2023.

“Less than two months away from the Fast X trailer launch!!!,” the 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (27 December).

The 10th film, which is going to be the last one of the Fast & Furious franchise, will be split into two parts.

Earlier this year, Diesel said that he wants the final Fast & Furious film to be “the best movie ever made”.

Speaking to Unilad , Diesel spoke about the franchise’s popularity.

“I feel so grateful and so blessed,” he said. “At the same time, so inspired to attempt to make the best movie that’s ever been made as the finale, the two-part finale.”

In the interview, Diesel also discussed the ending of Furious 7 , which featured a touching tribute to late co-star Paul Walker.

“It might be the best moment in cinematic history,” said the actor. “Not just in my career but in cinematic history.

“Men around the world were allowed to – everyone was able to cry – but men around the planet, for the first time in history, were able to cry together.”

Fast & Furious 10 , officially titled Fast X , is expected to arrive in cinemas on 19 May 2023.

