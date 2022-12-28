ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Gravy wrestling and bog snorkelling – the quirkier events of 2022

From ancient ceremonies involving flames and costumes, to traditional sports that have been battled over for hundreds of years, the PA news agency photographers have captured some of the more unusual aspects of British culture in 2022.

Rossendale in Lancashire hosted a slippery gravy wrestling championship, while the River Windrush in Gloucester became a watery pitch for an annual football match.

In Scotland, the students of St Andrews University had some good clean fun with their Raisin Monday foam fight, while in Wales the Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells provided the murky waters for the popular bog snorkelling competition.

The Independent

Firefighters tackled nearly 25,000 wildfires during record-breaking summer

Fire services in England dealt with nearly 25,000 wildfires in June, July and August this year, almost four times the number in summer 2021 and the highest for this period in at least a decade, figures show.Some forces tackled more than 50 wildfires a day at the peak of the heatwaves, which also saw droughts declared in many areas and temperatures reach a record-breaking 40C.Fire chiefs said the figures showed how staff were “increasingly being challenged by new extremes of weather as our climate changes”, while praising the dedication and bravery of officers in tackling unprecedented conditions.At least 24,316 wildfires...
