ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg apologises for rehashing ‘offensive’ Holocaust comments

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7uus_0jwIjnzE00

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for her controversial comments about the Holocaust not being about race, for the second time.

Goldberg was suspended by ABC earlier this year after suggesting the Holocaust “was not about race” on the American talk show The View.

In a new interview published on 24 December, Goldberg appeared to repeat her past controversial view that the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race. Her remarks immediately received backlash from Jewish leaders who denounced the Ghost actor’s comments.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’ ” Goldberg said.

“Nazis saw Jews as a race,” The Sunday Times reporter told Goldberg in the interview, to which she responded, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

In a new statement issued to Rolling Stone , Goldberg said that she was simply trying to “recount” what she had said in February on The View .

“It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in,” Goldberg said in the statement.

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haOKr_0jwIjnzE00

Goldberg added: “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”

After the new interview was published, the star’s comments were condemned by community leaders again.

In a statement on Twitter, holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner criticised Goldberg, whom she referred to as a “comedy has-been”.

Lipiner said : “We told her that her comments harm us and she simply doesn’t care. I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust, so I’ll be damned if I let a comedy has-been peddling a fake Jewish name get the better of me.”

In another tweet , the Auschwitz Memorial shared a screengrab of a letter from Adolf Hitler in 1919, where he specifically wrote, “Jews are definitely a race” and described Jewish people as an “alien race”.

“Stop claiming the Holocaust wasn’t about race,” commented David Harris , the former CEO of the American Jewish Council, sharing Auschwitz Memorial’s tweet. “It was all about race. Please get a grip and move on.”

Goldberg was suspended by ABC earlier following the “wrong” and “hurtful” comments.

Appearing on The View in January, Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”

“But you’re missing the point! You’re missing the point,” she said. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem.”

She had doubled down on her comments in an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that same day.

“I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person I think of race as being something that I can see. People were very angry and they said ‘no no we are a race – and I understand,” she told Colbert.

Goldberg issued an apology in February following a backlash from survivors and other groups .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Rejects Claim That ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist: ‘Leave the Movie Alone, Don’t Make Me Come for You’

Mindy Kaling ignited a spirited debate on social media this week after saying on “Good Morning America” that NBC’s “The Office” could not get made today because it’s “so inappropriate now.” The comment inspired “The View” hosts during the Dec. 7 episode to discuss other film and TV properties that some find too problematic for 2022. Whoopi Goldberg staunchly defended Mel Brooks’ 1975 satire “Blazing Saddles” against social media backlash claiming its satire is too racist and/or problematic to be accepted today. “It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it,...
suggest.com

Alyssa Milano And Whoopi Goldberg Clash On ‘The View’ Over The Future Of Twitter

The discourse surrounding Elon Musk’s take-over of Twitter has made its way to The View, and it’s fair to say that the hosts aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Longtime host Whoopi Goldberg specifically clashed with actress Alyssa Milano while she was a guest on the show. Here’s what the two Hollywood fixtures had to say about the controversy.
New York Post

Whoopi Goldberg defends ‘Blazing Saddles’ against cancel culture — ‘Don’t make me come for you’

Whoopi Goldberg got fired up Wednesday defending the satirical western “Blazing Saddles” against internet trolls trying to cancel it with claims it takes jokes about racism too far. The hosts of “The View” launched into a debate about how classic comedies are aging in 2022 — a topic inspired by Mindy Kaling’s recent comment that “The Office” is “so inappropriate now” and could never be made today. Goldberg argued the 1974 Mel Brooks flick “Blazing Saddles” “deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it — because, listen, it’s not just racism,...
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
The Independent

Holocaust survivor hits back after Whoopi Goldberg again plays down racial motive of Nazi genocide

A Holocaust survivor has lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg after she doubled down on her controversial views about the Holocaust not being about race which she made earlier this year.“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race’,” said Ms Goldberg in an interview with The Times.Ms Goldberg, who was promoting her new movie Till added that” “It wasn’t originally” about race saying that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective”.When she was pressed...
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy