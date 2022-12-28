ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitpinas.com

SEC Warns Public Against Unregistered and Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Exchanges in Philippines

The SEC is warning against using unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. Philippine law requires business entities to register with the SEC, and it is illegal to sell securities in the country without the necessary licenses to do so. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning the public against using unregistered and...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC

A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens

Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
financefeeds.com

Microstrategy sells Bitcoin for first time, loss hits $2 billion

Analytics software company Microstrategy purchased 2,395 bitcoins for $43 million in the depths of the industry’s chaos created by the FTX’s stunning collapse. More interestingly though, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder sold 704 BTC for about $11.8 million on December 22. That was the first sale from its bitcoin stockpile since MicroStrategy began acquiring the primary cryptocurrency in 2020.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin Miners Powered Off as Winter Storm Battered North America; Bitcoin Holds Near $17K | First Mover Video

Emily Parker is CoinDesk’s govt director of world content material. Beforehand, Emily was a member of the Coverage Planning employees on the U.S. State Division, the place she suggested on Web freedom and digital diplomacy. Emily was a author/editor at The Wall Avenue Journal and an editor at The New York Instances. She is the co-founder of LongHash, a blockchain startup that focuses on Asian markets.
crowdfundinsider.com

As BTC Price Continued to Decline in 2022, Crypto Miners with Large Loan Agreements Were Forced into Selling Bitcoin: Report

2021 was quite the ride for the cryptocurrency mining industry, according to an update from Compass Mining. Financial analysts predicted $100,000 Bitcoin prices. Miners reportedly “touted huge purchase orders and deployments. And stock prices seemingly couldn’t go downward.”. By the end of that year, however, Bitcoin had “dropped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy