Child Passenger Safety Program Receives Funding from General Motors

The Stay Seat Smart Program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt recently received funding from General Motors to address child safety seat misuse through education, community outreach and media awareness.

Injuries and accidents have long been a leading cause of death for children in the United States. Motor vehicle collisions are one of the main contributors to those deaths. In 2019, there were more than 20,000 traffic crashes in Tennessee involving children up to age 12. The average rate of car seat misuse in the state is estimated to be 87%.

The Stay Seat Smart Program hopes to change that.

“The use of age- and size-appropriate car seats is imperative in keeping children safe,” said Emily Roberts, associate program manager, Stay Seat Smart, Pediatric Trauma Injury Prevention at Monroe Carell. “We would like to thank General Motors for their support of our program.

“Their funding assistance allows us to provide education and awareness throughout Middle Tennessee to help reduce child safety seat misuse,” she said.

The program uses a multipronged approach to reach the most vulnerable populations who would be targeted through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, Head Start programs, refugee groups and the public school system.

“We are proud to support the team at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt as they work to address child safety seat misuse through their Stay Seat Smart Program,” said Rick Smearman, assistant plant director at GM’s Spring Hill Manufacturing Complex. “Safety is GM’s No. 1 priority, and we’re thrilled to extend that commitment into the community by supporting this work.”

Through the Stay Seat Smart Program, the hospital hopes to reach 240 new and expectant mothers, 540 elementary students and 3,500 event participants through outreach events. These workshops/community events will be provided virtually as well as in person.